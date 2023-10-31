Amazon

Attention gym goers, or anyone else looking for a new pair of headphones: Amazon has put all the newest Beats earbuds and over-the-ear headphones on sale now, ahead of Black Friday. Some Beats models are up to half off.

Beats headphones are some of the most popular on the market, and for good reason. They tend to feature great style, with good sound quality. Since they're made by Apple, they pair seamlessly with the iPhone or Apple Watch. But even Android users can enjoy the high-fidelity audio, stylish design and advanced features Beats headphones have to offer.

The best Beats headphone deals on Amazon

Save up to 50% on the most popular headphones from Beats on Amazon.

Get 20% off our favorite Beats for the gym: Beats Fit Pro

Beats Fit Pro noise-canceling wireless earbuds feature three distinct listening modes: active noise canceling, transparency mode and adaptive EQ. Each offers powerful, balanced sound. These sweat and water-resistant earbuds deliver up to 6 hours of listening time per charge, and up to 24 hours with the wireless pocket-sized charging case.

In addition to Beats' signature sound, these earbuds are made for comfort -- the secure-fit wingtips are flexible.

You can get these 4.5-star rated earbuds on Amazon for just $160 (reduced from $200).

Why we like Beats Fit Pro:

Choose from active noise cancelation, transparency mode, or adaptive EQ depending on where you're working out.

The IPX4 rating makes these earbuds sweat-resistant.

Spatial audio creates an immersive, surround-sound-like experience with compatible audio.

Save 24% on studio-quality sound: Beats Studio Buds+

Beats by Dre was acquired by Apple back in 2014, so it should come as no surprise that the Beats Studio Buds+ earbuds are easy to integrate with your Apple products. That means you get to use one-touch pairing, the "Find My" feature and even activate your voice assistant by simply saying "Hey Siri."

Even if you're not an Apple user, you'll still appreciate the exceptional noise-cancelation, surround sound-like spatial audio, and low-distortion sound. Get the 4.3-star rated earbuds for just $130 on Amazon (reduced from $170).

Why we like the Beats Studio Buds+:

Enhanced Apple compatibility make these earbuds as easy to use with your iPhone as AirPods.

These earbuds also play nice with Android phones and work well with Google's ecosystem.

You get up to nine hours on a single charge, or up to 36 hours with the charging case.

Three large mics pick up your voice and filter out background noise for clearer calls, even if you're in a noisy gym.

Toggle between active noise canceling and a transparency mode as needed based on how much you want to tune out.

Get half off headphones with all-day, immersive audio: Beats Solo3

If you prefer the feel or sound of over-ear headphones rather than earbuds, then you need to check out the Beats Solo3 headphones.

The popular wireless headphones have earned a 4.7-star rating after over 68,000 reviews because they're lightweight and offer an impressive 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. And if you do manage to run that battery out, just five minutes on the charger will give you another three hours of playtime.

They also offer dynamic surround sound and noise cancelation delivered by 40mm drivers for rich, crystal clear audio even when you're inside a noisy gym or jogging down a busy street.

Right now, you can get these premium headphones on Amazon for just $100 (reduced from $200).

Why we like the Beats Solo3:

Get big, dynamic sound and powerful noise-cancelation that only over-ear headphones can provide.

The battery lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge.

Get another 4 hours of listening time with just 10 minutes of charging.

These foldable headphones fit easily in your gym bag.

Shop more Beats headphone deals at Amazon:

