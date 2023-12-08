Apple/CBS Essentials

The Apple Watch 9 was one of our readers' most popular Black Friday 2023 buys, and for good reason. Amazon and Walmart both marked down the top-rated communication and fitness wearable to the best price we'd seen to date.

The bad news: That deal sold out before Cyber Monday 2023 was through. The good news: Amazon just restocked the Apple Watch 9 and dropped the larger 45 mm model to a new, even lower price, giving you an even better opportunity to grab this top-rated smartwatch before the holidays.

If you're thinking about putting an Apple Watch in someone's stocking or under the Christmas tree this year, don't delay -- the last Apple Watch deal sold out, so this one very well could too. And soon.

Get the Apple Watch 9 for 20% off on Amazon

Apple

Don't head to your local Apple store to get the best deal on a new Apple Watch. The best Apple Watch deals are at Amazon right now. Right now, pricing starts at $330 for the 41mm size and just $340 for the 45mm size (after Amazon coupon).

If you were to buy it directly from Apple, the 41mm would cost you $399 while the 45mm would cost $429.

Siri Health may be the best new upgrade in the Apple Watch 9. It makes starting your workouts and getting status updates along the way a breeze. Instead of navigating the watch screen, just say "Siri, start an outdoor run workout" or "Siri, start a yoga workout." Your new watch will immediately start tracking the activity, even when you're not connected to Wi-Fi or a cellular network. You can also ask Siri for updates during a session like what your current heart rate is or how much distance you've covered so far.

This makes the Apple Watch 9 a great choice for people who need to interact with their watch during workouts to check stats or start and stop timers. The hands-free functionality will seriously improve your workout experience so you can accurately log your activity without having to fuss with your watch.

It's also a great smartwatch option for the multi-taskers. If you tend to squeeze in your exercise during the workday, for example, the ability to answer calls or reply to emails without having to stop your workout is a game changer.

Our favorite new features of the Apple Watch Series 9:

Siri Health turns Siri into your built-in fitness trainer, letting you start or stop workouts, check your health stats, and more with voice commands on your watch, with no Wi-Fi required.

The new double tap gesture lets you control any active app on your watch by double tapping your finger and thumb so you don't have to stop or slow down to navigate your watch.

The improved dictation is up to 25% more accurate so you can reply to texts, email and more while you work out.

Get the 41 mm Apple Watch 9:

Get the 45 mm Apple Watch 9:

Save over $60 on the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 right now

Apple

Designed for serious athletes and outdoor adventurers, the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 (49 mm) adds a few more cool upgrades on top of those of the Apple Watch 9. Aside from the brighter screen (3,000 nits!), one of our favorite upgrades is the customizable watch face.

Modular Ultra, the watch face on the new Ultra, lets you customize which metrics and performance data are displayed on your watch. Each widget on the face can be customized to display whichever data you need so you don't have to toggle between screens anymore. Everything you need to check is on one screen.

It also boasts improved depth and altitude tolerance. Dive down as far as 100 meters (about 325 feet) or scale mountains as high as 9,000 meters (about 29,500 feet) above sea level. Since the tallest peak on earth is Mount Everest's 8,848-meter peak, that means you can take this to the top of literally any mountain on the planet.

The new built-in Depth app logs your dives and lets you review your most recent sessions on the watch. From your phone, you can see your complete dive history, complete with GPS pinpointed entry point.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 regularly retails for $799. Right now at Amazon, you can get it for just $730 after coupon.

