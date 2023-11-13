Amazon/Walmart

Golfers, good news. Black Friday golf deals are live and the Callaway deals are already tee'd up. The favored brand of pros like Jon Rahm and pro athletes like Steph Curry, the Callaway name has become synonymous with quality. In honor of Black Friday 2023, the Callaway name is now known for big savings (the quality is a given).

One of our favorite Black Friday golf deals is the Callaway Golf 2022 Chrome Soft X Golf Balls. The 4.7-star rated golf ball is the brand's number one tour ball. Constructed for speed and performance, this top-notch ball is now $43 for a box of 12 at Amazon (reduced from $50).

Callaway Golf 2022 Chrome Soft X Golf Balls

Best pre-Black Friday Callaway deals

CBS Sports readers can't say enough good things about Callaway rangefinders, the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope rangefinder being a top-selling product at CBS Sports Essentials. Callaway golf shirts are also on deep discount making Black Friday a great time to buy one in every color. Keep reading for all the Callaway Black Friday deals this year.

Save 30%: Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope laser rangefinder

Callaway

Our readers can't get enough of the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder, with good reason. This 4.7-star rated range finder is from one of golf's top brands. Regularly priced at $300, this Amazon best-selling Callaway range finder is just $200 on Amazon for Black Friday. And you don't even need to be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal. It's accurate up to plus or minus one yard

Save $25: Callaway Pro XS Golf Laser Rangefinder

Amazon

The Callaway Pro XS Golf Laser Rangefinder is also on sale ahead of Black Friday. Regularly priced at $350, this 4.3-star rated golf tool is now $325 at Amazon. A highly accurate rangefinder, it features a total range of up to 1,000 yards with +/-1 yard accuracy. We like the pulse confirmation, which vibrates when the laser hits the pin allowing you to lock the flagstick up to 300 yards away.

Save $114: Callaway Screen View Golf Laser Rangefinder

Walmart

While not an official Black Friday deal, a deal is a deal and we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the big savings Walmart and Amazon are offering on the Callaway Screen View rangefinder. Regularly priced at $500, this rangefinder is currently $386. This rangefinder eliminates the struggle that comes with trying to get a steady view through a typical golf rangefinder eyepiece. Just point the laser at the target as if you are taking a photo with your phone for ranges up to 1,000 yards and accuracy within +/- 1 yard.

Save $18: Callaway Golf Shirt

Amazon

Lightweight, moisture wicking and ventilated, Callaway's high-quality men's golf shirts are currently on deep discount at Amazon. Available in an array of striking colors, this short sleeve golf shirt is specifically designed to circulate air and keep moisture away from the body. Regularly priced at $44, the Callaway golf shirt is available at Amazon starting at $24.

Golf ball deal: Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls

Walmart

Callaway's softest urethane golf ball is now $40 for a box of 12, reduced from $45. Giving you max control and low spin off the driver, the Callaway Chrome Soft balls feel soft, deliver low spin and are extremely durable.

Save $230: Callaway Golf Women's REVA Complete Golf Set

Amazon

Callaway's 11-piece, 4-6-star-rated complete women's golf set is designed for the ultimate combination of distance and forgiveness. This set will inspire confidence in your swing. The large, oversized deep cavity back irons are constructed for an easy launch. A terrific golf deal, this set is currently $1,070 (reduced from $1,300) at Amazon.

Save $65: Callaway Golf Mavrik 22 10.5 Degree Driver

Amazon

Callaway's 10.5-degree graphite driver features exceptional ball speed and unconventional forgiveness. The thinner face across a more expansive area delivers ultra-fast ball speeds. Its high-strength FS2S Titanium construction makes for optimal ball speed, forgiveness and spin performance. This Callaway driver is on sale now at Amazon, $235, reduced from $300.

