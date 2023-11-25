Hoka

Whether you've never tried a pair of thick-soled Hoka shoes or you're already a devoted fan, now is the best time to grab a new pair of running shoes thanks to these Black Friday deals we found on the top-rated shoes. One of the best Hoka deals we've seen is on the Clifton 8, a daily trainer optimized for shock absorption and comfort.

A pair of these everyday running shoes would normally cost you $140, but this Black Friday deal has dropped the price to just $112.

Save 20% on the Hoka Clifton 8

Hoka

Famous for its iconic thick, cushy soles, Hoka shoes rival Nike as some of the most comfortable shoes you could wear for running, walking, hiking or whatever else you do. And the Clifton 8 is one of the most balanced Hoka shoes to date.

It features the signature Hoka cushioning but with a lighter, more responsive midsole so you get a bit more lift from every step. The extended heel crash pad provides added shock absorption without added weight.

Overall, it's not as bulky as some of the brand's other designs but still gives you the support and comfort you're looking for in a Hoka. For runners, it's a solid daily trainer with just enough traction for the occasional off-road run.

The versatile and balanced shoe is on sale at Hoka. Both women's and men's sizes start at $112 (reduced from $140). But these shoes are flying off the shelves so act fast to make sure you can get a pair in your size.

Shop more Black Friday Hoka deals

Many of Hoka's most popular running shoes are on sale now for Black Friday 2023. Pick up a pair (or two) while these deals (and supplies) last.

