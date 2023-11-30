Amazon

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are technically over but cyber week is in full gear, with new and extended Black Friday deals to help shoppers save on all their holiday shopping. One of the hottest gifts of the season (and yes, buying it for yourself still counts as a gift) is the PlayStation 5.

The latest gaming console from Sony boasts 4K graphics, lightning-fast load times and tons of PS5-exclusive games that gamers have been waiting for all year. If you've been holding off on a console upgrade, now is your chance with these extended Black Friday deals at Amazon and Walmart that let you save on a new PlayStation 5 when you bundle it with one of the hottest new (and exclusive) games this year: "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" or "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III."

Sony PlayStation 5 console and 'Spider-Man 2' game bundle (Save $60)

Amazon

One of the most anticipated games of 2023, the PS5-exclusive "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" lets you play as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, swinging on webs and using the new web wings to glide through the New York city skyline and battle iconic villains.

Bought separately, you'd spend $60 on the game and $500 on the new PlayStation 5. But Amazon and Walmart both have an extended Black Friday deal going on right now that lets you bundle the game and the new console for just $499. Basically, you can upgrade your system and get the latest Spider-Man game for free.

For gamers who prefer a more sleek, compact gaming console can get the same bundle deal with the PS5 slim.

Sony Playstation 5 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III' bundle (Save $60)

Amazon

For Call of Duty fans looking to upgrade their system this year, Amazon has a bundle offer just for you. During Cyber Week, you can get the new PS5 and the recently released "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III" game. A direct sequel to "Modern Warfare II," gamers will continue the fight against war criminal Vladimire Makarov.

The sequel game also adds open combat missions, tons of new maps (plus 16 classic maps from MWII) and introduces new modes, including an open world zombies map. So even after you finish the main story, the new gameplay options will keep you entertained for months to come.

Get the new game and the new PS5 console in a bundle priced at just $499 at Amazon and Walmart (reduced from $560).

Shop extended Black Friday deals on PS5 games for sports fans

Sports fans can also save up to 50% on games like Madden NFL 24 for their new PS5 during Cyber Week. Here are some of the best extended Black Friday deals on sports games you can still shop:

More deals for gamers to shop this Cyber Week

Now's not just a great time to buy a new PS5 -- there's so much more on sale right now during Cyber Week. Upgrade your TV with one of the Black Friday TV deals we found, so you can truly appreciate all the upgrades that come with the new console. And check out our sister site, CBS News Essentials, for coverage of the best extended Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals the best extended Black Friday Xbox deals.

Related content on CBS Sports