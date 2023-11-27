47Brand

Black Friday may get all the headlines, but three days later, the deals are still rolling. Cyber Monday is a national shopping holiday as well, and Fanatics.com has rolled out a Cyber Monday Flash Sale that'll save you 30% sitewide when you use the promo code CYBERMON.

Fanatics has officially-licensed gear for the NFL, NBA, NHL and much more. You'll find jerseys, t-shirts, hats, hoodies, shoes, blankets, accessories, memorabilia, home decor and just about anything else you can imagine for either yourself or the sports fan on your shopping list.

Whether you're looking to secure a sweet deal for yourself or cross some items off your holiday shopping lists, check out these 10 must-have items you can score a 30% discount on right now at Fanatics with discount code CYBERMON. Some exclusions apply. (Hurry, this offer expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 27.)

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs jersey: 30% off

Fanatics

Ever since news of his relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift broke, Travis Kelce jerseys have been flying off the shelves. They're one of the most popular items on holiday wish lists for both NFL and Swift fans this season, so get one right now while they're still in stock -- and available for 30% off at Fanatics.

Save 30% sitewide at '47 Brand

'47 Brand

We love '47 Brand gear's retro look -- the company makes great hats like this Los Angeles Dodgers Clean Up cap ($14) and this Kansas City Chiefs Lacer hood ($98). No matter what team you want to rep, '47 Brand's sale has you covered with 30% off sitewide this Cyber Monday. Tap the button below to start saving; the 30% off discount will appear automatically in your cart.

NCAA and NBA Crocs are 25% off for Cyber Monday

Crocs

Crocs aren't exactly the best shoes to wear to the gym, but this iconic foam clog makes the best recovery day footwear, or a comfy shoe to throw on for running errands. With hundreds of colorways spanning the NBA and NCAA, this is officially one of the comfiest ways to represent your team on game day.

Right now, it's also one of the most affordable ways thanks to a Cyber Monday deal that's dropped the price on these special edition Crocs to just $45 (reduced from $60).

You can save even more on traditional colorways at Walmart right now. The standard Crocs are on sale for just $30 during the retailer's Cyber Monday sale (reduced from $60).

Lionel Messi Sunny GOAT T-Shirt

Fanatics

Before Kelce stole headlines this fall, Lionel Messi's MLS arrival to play for Inter Miami was all the buzz this summer. Fanatics has given Inter Miami fans plenty of options to celebrate Messi's run with Inter Miami, and the GOAT T-shirt, featuring a goat with the Inter Miami logo right above it and pink sunglasses, is certainly one of the most popular.

Dallas Cowboys Socks

Fanatics

Socks have become as essential to making a fashion statement as shoes and the Dallas Cowboys are America's team. So it only make sense that the Cowboys fans in your life should have this two-pack of Dallas Cowboys socks. The pack comes with two designs that will give them options no matter what color of Cowboys gear they're rocking and they make a perfect NFL stocking stuffer.

Texas Rangers World Series Hat

Fanatics

The Texas Rangers fought hard to claim the 2023 World Series over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Celebrate this crowning achievement with this Locker Room 9FORTY Adjustable Hat from New Era. The sweet championship graphics, matching those worn by the players during the on-field celebration, will help keep the party going for years to come.

Las Vegas Aces Championship Gear: Save 30%

Fanatics

It's a great time to be a Las Vegas sports fan. Months after the Las Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup, the Las Vegas Aces won the WNBA championship after defeating the New York Liberty 70-69 on Oct. 18, 2023. New champions means new championship merch. And indeed, a wide selection of new T-shirts, jerseys, hats, collectibles and more are available to celebrate the big win at Fanatics at 30% off this Cyber Monday.

Philadelphia Eagles Gift Box: Save 30%

Fanatics

The defending NFC champions are off to another red-hot start this year, and this Fanatics gift box gives Philadelphia Eagles fans the chance to rep their team and city in a number of ways. Contents include Wincraft by Fanatics products: team T-shirt, 30" x 60" team towel, a two-sided garden flag with a metal garden flag pole, a multi-use decal sheet with three decals, 7" stainless steel bottle opener, slim can cooler two-pack and regular can cooler two-pack.

Regularly $85, you can get this Eagles gift set for $59 at Fanatics this Cyber Monday when you used code CYBERMON.

Damian Lillard Milwaukee Bucks Jersey

Fanatics

The classic Damian Lillard Milwaukee Bucks Fast Break Icon Edition Jersey is a best seller and the most traditional look associated with the two-time league champions. Lillard jerseys have been a popular addition to NBA fans' collections this season ever since he was acquired by the Bucks in a preseason trade.

Nike 2023 Salute To Service NFL gear: Save 30%

Fanatics

Every year, a portion of the NFL's Salute To Service gear proceeds go to the USO, the Pat Tillman Foundation and the Wounded Warrior Project. You can find Salute to Service jerseys, hats, T-shirts, hoodies and more for every team to show your support for veterans and active duty military personnel. Save 30% on them at Fanatics with code CYBERMON.

Guy Fieri NFL Flavortown Collection: Save $30

Fanatics

The Guy Fieri NFL Flavortown Collection is available at Fanatics. The new 2023 collection features apparel for all 32 NFL teams and gives the perfect nod to a signature dish from each city. These Tri-Blend T-Shirts are a perfect addition to your wardrobe whether you are going to the big game or watching at home with friends while chowing down on your favorite cuisine. You'll save an extra 30% this Cyber Monday at Fanatics with code CYBERMON.

Nike NFL Zoom Pegasus 40 shoes: Save 30%

Fanatics

Available for 31 out of 32 NFL teams, the Nike NFL Zoom Pegasus 40 sneakers dropped right before the 2023 NFL season. The latest edition has been extremely popular with NFL fans and it's not too late to grab a pair for the holiday right now. Be sure to use code CYBERMON at Fanatics to get the best price.

How to find sports gifts for any fan this holiday season



With Fanatics, there are literally thousands of sports gift options at your disposal and you can sort those options by team, brand, collection, type of merchandise and more to drill down on that perfect holiday gift. There are t-shirts, hats, hoodies, jerseys and accessories for every team and available at almost every price range.

So whether you're looking to make a serious statement with a rare item like or simply looking for a stocking stuffer, Fanatics has you covered. So be sure to check out all the apparel and gear available now from Fanatics to solve all your holiday shopping needs.

