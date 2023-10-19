It's a great time to be a Las Vegas sports fan. Months after the Las Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup, the Las Vegas Aces are now WNBA champions after defeating the New York Liberty 70-69 on Wednesday night.

New champions means new championship merch. And indeed, a wide selection of new t-shirts, jerseys, hats, collectibles and more are available to celebrate the big win at Fanatics. Tap the button below to see all the 2023 WNBA championship gear, or read on for some of our top picks.

Best Las Vegas Aces WNBA championship gear

Fanatics already has plenty of Aces championship apparel that will help Las Vegas fans remember their second title. Here's a look at five of the hottest-selling pieces of Las Vegas Aces championship gear that can be shipped your way soon, all from an officially-licensed NBA partner. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Las Vegas Aces WNBA title t-shirt

Fanatics

Las Vegas Aces WNBA title hoodie

Fanatics

Las Vegas Aces WNBA title hat

Fanatics

Las Vegas Aces WNBA title basketball

Fanatics

Las Vegas Aces WNBA slide sandals

Fanatics

Ready to get the hottest Las Vegas Aces WNBA title gear today? Visit Fanatics.com now to see all the must-have gear, all from the official apparel partner of the WNBA.

What you should know about the Las Vegas Aces

Longtime San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon is putting a dynasty together in the WNBA. In her two years as the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces, she's now won two WNBA championships. And A'ja Wilson won her second consecutive WNBA Finals MVP after averaging 21.3 points and 12.5 rebounds per game during the series.

Hammon was a six-time WNBA all-star and named to the WNBA 25th Anniversary Team two seasons ago. After being passed over for NBA head coaching jobs, decided to take over the Aces last season. She led the squad to a 26-10 record in the regular season in her first year and then won the championship over the Sun before establishing her squad as one of the most dominant in WNBA history with a 34-6 record this season and then an 8-1 run in the postseason this year.

Wilson has already cemented herself as a WNBA legend as a five-time all-star and she set new career highs in field-goal percentage (55.7%), rebounds (9.5), blocks (2.2) and points (22.8). She's now a two-time WNBA Finals MVP and a two-time WNBA MVP and she averaged 23.8 points and 11.8 rebounds during the 2023 WNBA Playoffs. Wilson had 24 points and 16 rebounds in the clinching game on Wednesday night and had five double-doubles in her last six postseason games.

That combination of coaching and an impressive roster helped the team to its second WNBA title and it's clear that the Aces have made a home in Las Vegas after previously playing in Salt Lake City and San Antonio. Now that the confetti has fallen on the 2023 WNBA title, Las Vegas fans are looking for the best Las Vegas Aces championship gear.

Related content on CBS Essentials: