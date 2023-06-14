Kudos to the 2023 NHL champion Las Vegas Golden Nights. On Tuesday evening, the Golden Knights outplayed the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals by a score of 9-3, becoming just the seventh NHL franchise to win its first Stanley Cup in its first six seasons as a franchise.

The Vegas Golden Knights have been here before, reaching the Final in its inaugural 2017-18 season, ultimately losing to the Washington Capitals. Now, the Golden Knights join the NBA's Denver Nuggets, who also brought home the franchise's first-ever championship. It may be fun to get close, but it's so much better to win.

Now is the time to join the Las Vegas sports surge by getting exclusive Las Vegas Golden Nights 2023 Stanley Cup champions gear. Amazon is already offering timeless Vegas Golden Knights banners and Fanatics has got you covered on Golden Knights champion gear including Golden Knights jerseys, adjustable hats and even a Golden Knights recliner (about to sell out fyi).

Best Golden Knights championship merch:

Best Vegas Golden Knights championship hats

Whether you want to go full head-to-toe Golden Knights fan gear, or you want to take your fandom with you all the time, Fanatics Stanley Cup champion caps and hats feature the latest styling and top-notch materials. The only thing more reliable than a Golden Knights cap is the team itself. Now that's saying something.

Golden Knights Stanley Cup Champions Locker Room Adjustable Hat

Fanatics

This snap closure, curved bill hat features raised embroidered graphics celebrating the Golden Knights first ever Stanley Cup win. This hat ships by June 21.

Golden Knights Stanley Cup Champions Locker Room Adjustable Hat, $36

Golden Knights Stanley Cup Champions Core Adjustable Hat

Fanatics

This curved bill Golden Knights NHL championship hat features an adjustable fabric strap with slide buckle. It ships by June 23.

Golden Knights Stanley Cup Champions Core Adjustable Hat, $30

Best Golden Knights championship T-shirts

Fanatics has a wide assortment of Vegas Golden Knights championship T-shirts available for purchase. Here are our top picks.

Golden Knights Stanley Cup Champions Locker Room T-Shirt

Fanatics

Celebrate the 2023 Stanley Cup champions with this 100% cotton Vegas Golden Knights T-Shirt. Machine washable.

Golden Knights Stanley Cup Champions Locker Room T-Shirt, $40

Golden Knights Stanley Cup Champions Celebration T-Shirt

Fanatics

This 100% cotton Golden Knights T-shirt features screen printed graphic saying "The Realm is UKnighted." Machine washable. It ships by June 23.

Golden Knights Stanley Cup Champions Celebration T-Shirt, $35

Best Golden Knights championship jerseys

If you haven't picked up a Vegas Golden Knights jersey, now's the perfect time to do so. These NHL championship jerseys all feature an embroidered patch celebrating this season's huge win.

Golden Knights Stanley Cup Champions Alternate Breakaway Jersey

Fanatics

This 100% polyester Golden Knights jersey features back neck taping and a collar fabric insert with heat-sealed NHL Shield. Available in sizes ranging from XS to 5XL. Machine washable.

Golden Knights Stanley Cup Champions Alternate Breakaway Jersey, $145

Mark Stone Adidas 2023 Stanley Cup Champions Home Jersey

Fanatics

Upgrade your Golden Knights jersey to one with an embroidered 2023 NHL Championship patch. This Mark Stone jersey is 100% polyester and machine washable. Ships by July 13.

Mark Stone Adidas 2023 Stanley Cup Champions Home Jersey, $260

More Golden Knights gear and collectibles

Fanatics

Related content on CBS Sports: