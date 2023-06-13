The Vegas Golden Knights have a chance to become the seventh franchise in NHL history to win its first Stanley Cup within its first six seasons when they host the Florida Panthers for Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday. Vegas, which also reached the Final in its inaugural 2017-18 campaign, owns a 3-1 series lead and can be the first team since the 1984 Edmonton Oilers to capture a championship in fewer than seven seasons in the league. The Panthers are hoping to stave off elimination and force a Game 6 at home on Friday.

VGK: The Golden Knights are 15-0 this postseason when scoring at least three goals

FLA: The Panthers are 7-8 all-time when facing elimination in the playoffs

Why the Golden Knights can win

Vegas has been an offensive juggernaut of late as it has outscored its opponents 23-9 over its last five games. The team has produced at least three goals in each of its 15 wins thus far this postseason, and is 35-0 when doing so in the playoffs since losing 5-4 in overtime to San Jose in Game 7 of its first-round series in 2019. Converting power-play opportunities also has been key for the Golden Knights as they are 9-1 when cashing in with the man advantage this postseason.

Jack Eichel, who did not appear in the playoffs in his first seven NHL seasons, is fourth in the league with 23 points. The 26-year-old center has gone 11 games without a goal but has notched five assists over the first four contests of this series. Jonathan Marchessault shares the postseason lead with 24 points and is riding a nine-game streak during which he has collected eight goals and six assists. The 32-year-old right wing has netted four tallies and set up three others in the Stanley Cup Final. See which team to pick here.

Why the Panthers can win

If Matthew Tkachuk is able to lace up his skates and hit the ice for Game 5, Florida will have an opportunity to extend the series. The 25-year-old left wing is dealing with an undisclosed injury and missed practice on Monday, leaving his availability in question. But Tkachuk has had a sensational postseason thus far as he shares the league lead with 24 points and is tied for third with 11 goals - four of which have been game-winners.

The Panthers are hoping Aleksander Barkov can come up with a performance similar to the one he had in Game 4. The 27-year-old Finnish captain recorded a goal and an assist on Saturday after failing to notch a point over the first three games of the series. Defenseman Brandon Montour also seems to have broken out of his funk, registering two goals and an assist in his last two contests after enduring a 10-game point drought. See which team to pick here.

