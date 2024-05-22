The stage is set as Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers host Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Final on Wednesday. The Blueshirts nearly had a 3-0 series lead erased by the Carolina Hurricanes in the last round, but were able to stay alive after six grueling Stanley Cup playoff games. Meanwhile, the Panthers repeated their success against the Boston Bruins and knocked them out of Stanley Cup contention in a six-game set.

Opening faceoff at Madison Square Garden is set for 8 p.m. ET. Florida is a -113 favorite (risk $113 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Rangers vs. Panthers odds while New York is a -108 underdog. The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5 and Florida is a -1.5 (+226) favorite on the puck line.

Rangers vs. Panthers money line: New York -108, Florida -113

Rangers vs. Panthers over/under: 5.5 goals

Rangers vs. Panthers puck line: Florida -1.5 (+226)

NYR: Shesterkin made 45-plus saves in back-to-back games

FLA: Won two out of three regular-season games against the Rangers

Why you should back the Panthers

The Big Cats play a style of hockey that strikes fear into their opponents, and they have the ability to take advantage of a Rangers team coming off of an intense and emotional second round. Forwards like Tkachuk and Sam Bennett can get on the points sheet and lay down a body check in the same shift. On the blue line, Brandon Montour leads Florida's defensemen with eight points while Aaron Ekblad leads both teams with 39 hits.

One of the main focuses of this series will be goaltending, and Sergei Bobrovsky already has two regular-season wins against the Rangers this year. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner has eight wins through the Panthers current playoff run and a 2.37 goals-against average.

Why you should back the Rangers

Igor Shesterkin will be tasked with standing up against Bobrovsky on the other side of the ice, and he has shown through these playoffs that he is up to the challenge. He is battle-tested after making 45-plus saves in back-to-back postseason tilts against the Hurricanes, including a 54-save effort in a double-overtime victory.



New York has also relied heavily on its top line of Mika Zibanejad (14 points), Vincent Trocheck (14 points) and Chris Kreider (10 points). However the Rangers are also strong on special teams, with a power play that is clicking at 31.4%. If they can force Florida's physicality into penalty trouble, they should have no trouble finding the back of the net.

