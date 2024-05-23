The Florida Panthers began the Eastern Conference Final in dominant fashion with a 3-0 win against the Rangers in New York Wednesday night.

Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside all 23 shots that he faced, and it marked the first shutout for the Panthers netminder since Game 3 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes. It also was the first time that the Rangers were shut out since Dec. 9 when they lost 4-0 to the Washington Capitals.

Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk opened the scoring late in the first period when he ripped a shot past the glove of Igor Shesterkin. Tkachuk's career 16th postseason goal moved him into a tie for second-most in franchise history. Carter Verhaeghe was credited for Panthers' second goal, which was actually poked past Shesterkin when it deflected off a Rangers' stick. Sam Bennett added an empty-netter to seal the win for Florida.

Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT

Stream: fubo

Follow: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

Eastern Conference Final

(1) New York Rangers vs. (1) Florida Panthers

Game 1 -- Panthers 3, Rangers 0 | Recap

Game 2 -- Panthers at Rangers: Friday, May 24, 8 p.m. | TV: ESPN

Game 3 -- Rangers at Panthers: Sunday, May 26, 3 p.m. | TV: ABC

Game 4 -- Rangers at Panthers: Tuesday, May 28, 8 p.m. | TV: ESPN

*Game 5 -- Panthers at Rangers: Thursday, May 30, 8 p.m. | TV: ESPN

*Game 6 -- Rangers at Panthers: Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC

*Game 7 -- Panthers at Rangers: Monday, June 3, 8 p.m. | TV: ESPN

Western Conference Final

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1 -- Oilers at Stars: Thursday, May 23, 8:30 p.m. | TV: TNT

Game 2 -- Oilers at Stars: Saturday, May 25, 8 p.m. | TV: TNT

Game 3 -- Stars at Oilers: Monday, May 27, 8:30 p.m. | TV: TNT

Game 4 -- Stars at Oilers: Wednesday, May 29, 8:30 p.m. | TV: TNT

*Game 5 -- Oilers at Stars: Friday, May 31, TBD | TV: TNT

*Game 6 -- Stars at Oilers: Sunday, June 2, TBD | TV: TNT

*Game 7 -- Oilers at Stars: Tuesday, June 4, TBD | TV: TNT

Second round

Eastern Conference

(1) New York Rangers vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1 -- Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

Game 2 -- Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) | Recap

Game 3 -- Rangers 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4 -- Hurricanes 4, Rangers 3 | Recap

Game 5 -- Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 | Recap

Game 6 -- Rangers 5, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (2) Boston Bruins

Game 1 -- Bruins 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 2 -- Panthers 6, Bruins 1 | Recap

Game 3 -- Panthers 6, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 4 -- Panthers 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 5 -- Bruins 2, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 6 -- Panthers 2, Bruins 1 | Recap

Western Conference

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1 -- Avalanche 4, Stars 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 2 -- Stars 5, Avalanche 3 | Recap

Game 3 -- Stars 4, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 4 -- Stars 5, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 5 -- Avalanche 5, Stars 3 | Recap

Game 6 -- Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (2OT) | Recap

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1 -- Canucks 5, Oilers 4 | Recap

Game 2 -- Oilers 4, Canucks 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 3 -- Canucks 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 4 -- Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap

Game 5 -- Canucks 3, Oilers 2 | Recap

Game 6 -- Oilers 5, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 7 -- Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap