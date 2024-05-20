The Vancouver Canucks will likely be without one of their top stars for the foreseeable future. According to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, Canucks winger Brock Boeser isn't expected to play in Game 7 of the team's series against the Edmonton Oilers due to a blood-clotting issue.

Currently, there's no timeline for Boeser's potential return to the ice. The team has yet to comment on his status for Game 7 and beyond.

Boeser didn't practice on Sunday and Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet stated that Boeser "needed the maintenance day."

Entering Monday, Boeser leads the Canucks in goals (seven), while being tied for the team lead in points (12) during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This comes after the star forward registered career-highs in goals (40) and points (73) during the regular season.

Boeser has tallied three goals and three assists against the Oilers in their second-round series, including tallying two goals and an assist in a 4-3 win in Game 3.

This isn't the first time that the Canucks could be forced to march on without one of their top stars. Starting goaltender Thatcher Demko has been sidelined since Game 1 of Vancouver's opening-round series against the Nashville Predators due to a knee injury. While Demko has begun practicing with the team, Tocchet confirmed that Demko wouldn't play in Game 7, and the Canucks will continue to start Arturs Silovs in net.

The winner of Game 7 between the Canucks and the Oilers will face the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final.