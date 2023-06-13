Congratulations to the 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets. On Monday evening, the Nuggets bested the Miami Heat in Game 5 by a score of 94-89, capping an impressive season with the franchise's first ever championship win.

After losing in the Western Conference Finals, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James called the Denver Nuggets "the best" team he's ever played with the Lakers. Jokic, Murray, and company swept Los Angeles, and then beat the Miami Heat in the finals four games to one.

If you're a die-hard Nuggets fan -- or just jumping on the Nuggets bandwagon (no judgement!) -- you're going to want to grab some Denver Nuggets championship merch while you can to show off your Mile High City pride. Fortunately, there's no need to wait. Fanatics is already offering a wide range of Nuggets champion merch, including snapbacks, T-shirts, Nikola Jokic jerseys and more, just moments after the Nuggets sealed the title.

And the best part? If you order tonight and use the code 24SHIP, you'll get free shipping.

Our favorite Denver Nuggets championship gear:

Best Denver Nuggets championship hats

A new Denver Nuggets hat is one of the easiest and best ways to show off your love for the team. Here are our favorite picks celebrating the Nuggets' huge win.

Denver Nuggets New Era championship snapback

Fanatics

This special order Denver Nuggets championship snapback ships on or before June 20.

Denver Nuggets New Era championship snapback, $39

Denver Nuggets New Era championship side patch fitted cap

Fanatics

This Denver Nuggets championship fitted cap is available in sizes ranging from 6 7/8 to 8. Fanatics says this hat will be shipped no later than Wednesday, June 28.

Denver Nuggets New Era side patch fitted cap, $43

Denver Nuggets championship trophy stack adjustable hat

Fanatics

This curved brim New Era cap features an adjustable fabric strap with slide buckle. It ships by Thursday, June 22.

Denver Nuggets championship trophy stack adjustable hat, $28

Best Denver Nuggets championship T-shirts

Fanatics has an assortment of championship T-shirts emblazoned with the Nuggets logo. Here's a selection of our favorite designs.

Denver Nuggets Nike locker room T-shirt

Fanatics

Bring it in! This 100% cotton Nike T-shirt is available in sizes range from small to 2XL. Machine washable. Ships by June 20.

Denver Nuggets Nike locker room T-shirt (black), $35

Denver Nuggets Nike 2023 NBA championship roster T-shirt

Fanatics

Fanatics is also offering a Nuggets championship T-shirt in white with the 2022-23 Denver Nuggets roster printed on the back. It's available in sizes ranging from small to 4XL. Ships by June 28.

Denver Nuggets Nike 2023 NBA championship roster T-shirt (white), $35

Best Nikola Jokic jerseys and alternatives

Finding an official Jokic jersey is next to impossible right now, but don't fret -- we found some Jokic gear you'll love to wear. But don't delay -- if Jokic jerseys sold out quick, these finds likely will too.

Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets team player shorts

Fanatics

These 100% cotton Jokic shorts feature an elastic waistband with drawstring, stitched woven stripes, heat-sealed fabric applique graphics and a back pocket with hidden zipper. They're officially licensed, and ready to ship now.

Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets team player shorts, $110

Nikola Jokic youth jersey

Fanatics

Got a little one who's a huge Denver Nuggets fan? Adult size Jokic jerseys may be sold out, but Fanatics still has officially licensed youth jerseys available for purchase. Made from 100% polyester.

Nikola Jokic youth jersey, $70

More Denver Nuggets championship gear and collectibles

Fanatics

There's plenty more than just Nuggets apparel at Fanatics. Here are some of the best Denver Nuggets championship gear and collectibles you can buy.

Related content: