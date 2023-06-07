Anyone who thought the Denver Nuggets were going to be able to sweep the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals has not watched Jimmy Butler in a fourth quarter when the Heat are down. Jokic, Murray and the unrelenting Nuggets roster may have sent the Los Angeles Lakers to Cabo (if you know, you know), but the Heat are proving to be quite the adversary.

Jimmy is no stranger to the NBA Finals. The Marquette alum has made two appearances in the Eastern Conference Finals and one previous appearance in the NBA Finals (2020 vs. the Lakers). It's no surprise Jimmy is back, coffee cup in hand.

What is a surprise is the shoe company Butler reps ever since leaving Jordan Brand in 2020: Li-Ning Speed.

In 2022, Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler raised eyebrows by signing with Chinese shoe brand Li-Ning, ending his long-term relationship with Jordan Brand. Former Heat megastar Dwyane Wade had previously signed a lifetime deal with Li-Ning and New Orleans Pelicans star CJ McCollum, Toronto Raptors star Fred VanVleet and Los Angeles Lakers star DeAngelo Russell all joined the roster.

For Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals Jimmy wore a throwback shoe, the Jimmy 1, his first Li-Ning signature shoe dating back to 2020. The Jimmy 1 is hard to find, with inflated prices, but Amazon's great selection of Li-Ning sneakers will get you close with the Li-Ning Speed. Butler, VanVleet and McCollum have all worn on the Li-Ning Speed on the court.

Known for lightweight materials and extra support in the heel, Li-Ning also features eye-catching color ways and design especially fitting sneaker heads who want a quality shoe that stands out from the rest. (Note that prices may vary by size.)

Basketball shoes: Li-Ning Speed VIII Professional

Amazon

The Li-Ning Speed VIII comes in four unique color ways, white/red, black/purple, yellow/black and purple/red.

The heel is fitted with Li-Ning Boom, which provides increased cushioning in the heel. Li-Ning's light foam cushioning technology makes these shoes lightweight with increased stability from the forefront to the heel, which keeps the foot stable and grounded while in play.

Li-Ning Speed Series Men Professional Basketball Shoes, $132 and up

Everyday shoes: Li-Ning 001 BTC Rich Lifestyle

Amazon

Step off the court and into Li-Ning's lifestyle shoe, the 001 BTC Rich. Embedded arch support makes these comfortable and the foot well-supported. These shoes are lightweight compared to similar everyday shoes due to the high-performance technology in the midsole -- their light foam which is more porous than traditional EVA. The shoelace is adjustable based on the wearer and the sole is lined with non-slip, water-resistant technology.

Li-Ning 001 BTC Rich Lifestyle Shoes, $83

Running shoes: Li-Ning ARBP037 Lightweight

Amazon

One of the best things about Li-Ning's lightweight durable men's running shoe (in addition to the sale price), is just how much

reviewers love the 4.5-star-rated Li-Ning ARBP037 shoe. Specifically, they love their lightweight feel.

The sole of the shoe is made with a block design that enhances grip on different stress areas and adds stability on the road. The midfoot technology gives increased support designed to reduce injury. Like its basketball shoes, Li-Ning's running shoes feature high-performance technology in the sole that replaces traditional EVA and makes the shoe lighter.

Li-Ning Lightweight Breathable Running Shoes, $60 and up (reduced from $67)

Best shoe deals for Global Running Day

Wednesday, June 7 is Global Running Day. It's a day where participants pledge to participate in a running activity. First held in 2016, the Global Running Day is now supported by hundreds of organizations, including USA Track & Field, Boston Athletic Association (host of the Boston Marathon) and more.

Celebrate Global Running Day by putting on your best pair of running shoes and hit the track, street or treadmill. Need a new pair of running shoes? Check out the half-off deals from top running shoe brands below.

