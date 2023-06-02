Now that summer has unofficially begun, it's time to lace up your running shoes and go for a breezy run. For many runners, that means it's time to say goodbye to that tattered pare of kicks that saw one too many mud puddles this winter in favor of a fresh pair to help you hit your stride this summer.

We were impressed (and quite frankly a little surprised) by the wide variety of men's Nike running shoes on Amazon like Nike's trail running shoe currently on sale. Hitting your stride just got a whole lot easier.

Nike running shoes on sale on Amazon now

Shop Nike running shoes on Amazon

There are few symbols as iconic as a Nike swoosh, but the Beaverton, OR-based shoe brand is also known for its cushion-like, endlessly comfortable soles. Nike running shoes feature breathable fabric to keep your feet feeling (and smelling) fresh on your run. Note that on Amazon, shoe prices often vary by size and color.

(Looking for even more discount running shoe options? Adidas running shoes are 60% off at Amazon right now.)

Nike Men's Sport Trail Running Shoe

Amazon

Nike Men's Sport Trail Running Shoe is a lightweight, comfortable shoe with a soft foam sole that keeps feet feeling good for the duration of a long run. The footbed is contoured with a grip pattern that cradles your foot in place, keeping you in proper form (your knees will say "thank you") no matter how far your run takes you.

Available in more than two dozen color ways. Quantities are limited in certain sizes.

Nike Men's Sport Trail Running Shoe, $78 and up

Nike Men's Pegasus Trail 3 Running Shoe

Amazon

One of Nike's most popular lines of running shoe, the Pegasus Trail 3 Running Shoe is both rugged and responsive, designed for maximum comfort. The Nike React foam creates traction and responsive cushioning, creating a more stable run on rocky terrain. Pegasus Trail 3 offers increased support in the midfoot, which creates more stability on hills and instable trails.

This shoe features extra support in the heel without cheating on comfort. The mesh throughout the upper helps make the shoe breathable and the rubber sole features a shockwave like pattern, modeled after mountain bike tires that keep moving on uneven trails.

Amazon has over one dozen color ways available. Quantities limited in certain sizes.

Nike Men's Pegasus Trail 3 Running Shoe, $77 and up

Nike Flex Experience Run 11 Next Nature Road Running Shoes

Amazon

Move naturally and flex your feet from heel to toe with this shoe's outsole, which features flex grooves designed to let your feet move naturally. The lightweight construction and knit upper keep the feet cool and comfortable no matter how long you run.

Three colorways are available.

Nike Flex Experience Run 11 Next Nature Road Running Shoes, $52 and up

Shop more men's Nike sneakers on Amazon

Nike Men's Air Max SYSTM Running Shoes

Amazon

Inspired by '80's Air Max models, the Nike Men's Air Max SYSTM running shoe was originally designed for performance running. Air Max first debuted in 1978. By 1987, Nike made the Air Max technology in the heel visible, a now-iconic feature of Air Max. The shoe's lightweight technology and lightweight cushioning have made it a hit with athletes and collectors.

Available in seven unique color ways.

Nike Men's Air Max SYSTM Running Shoes, $64 and up

Nike Unisex Running/Jogging Shoe

Amazon

Nike's ribbed and curved Nike Unisex Running/Jogging shoe is a nod to the Air Max 360. Lightweight and comfortable, the ribbed styling creates a unique silhouette the first debuted when Nike combined two iterations of Air Max technology to create the Air Vapor Max. A fast shoe, this 4.6-star-rated shoe is a hit with speed junkie and style mavens alike.

Nike Unisex Running/Jogging Shoe, $136 and up

