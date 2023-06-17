Nikola Jokic became the first player in NBA history to lead the entire postseason in points, rebounds and assists, powering the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA title as they knocked off the Heat in five games. The two-time MVP was an obvious choice for the 2023 NBA Finals MVP, and he is an obvious choice for anyone wanting to get their hands on a Nuggets jersey. You can get Nuggets NBA championship gear here.

Point guard Jamal Murray was outstanding during the playoffs as well, averaging 20.0 points, 6.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game. He flirted with a triple-double in Monday's closeout game, finishing with 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Denver had four other players average double digits in the postseason during its balanced championship run, joining San Antonio as the second original ABA team to capture the title.

Now that the confetti has fallen on the 2023 NBA title and the parade had unfolded, fans are looking for the best Denver Nuggets championship gear.

