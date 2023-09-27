Fanatics

Nothing pairs with football season like a rowdy tailgate or barbecue, so why not elevate your game day gear with a nod to your favorite eats and favorite team? Now you can with the all-new NFL Guy Fieri Flavortown Collection, available at Fanatics. The new collection features apparel for all 32 NFL teams and gives the perfect nod to a signature dish from each city. These Tri-Blend T-Shirts are a perfect addition to your wardrobe whether you are going to the big game or watching at home with friends while chowing down on your favorite cuisine. You can see every piece of apparel here.

Fanatics

The officially licensed tri-blend T-Shirts are comfortable, but it's the look that NFL fans love more than anything. Plus, fans can now pair their favorite team with the city's most recognizable food dish, a perfect combination for those who love sports and food.

Fanatics

Whether you're a Chicago Bears fan who loves deep-dish pizza, a Philadelphia Eagles fan who enjoys a tasty Philly cheesesteak, a Tennessee Titans fan who craves hot chicken, or an Atlanta Falcons fan who savors soul food, the NFL Guy Fieri Flavortown Collection has the perfect fit for you.

Shop the NFL Guy Fieri Flavortown Collection

Fanatics

Ready to get the brand-new NFL Guy Fieri Flavortown Collection? Tap the button below to shop your favorite NFL team.

Related Content on CBS Sports: