Whether you're a diehard Rams fan winching through the pulsating sound at Sofi Stadium, or you're doing your best to catch every Taylor Swift Eras show (just you and 70,000 screaming tweens), there's one thing painfully clear about attending a live sports event or concert—it's gotten really loud.

What? Sorry, we couldn't hear you over the din of the "Move those chains!" chant at Sofi.

If you've noticed that stadiums and concerts have amped up the noise and you've had a deep desire to shove cotton in your ears just to protect your eardrums, you're not getting old and you're not wrong. Starting in 2020, the NFL revised its stadium sound regulations, allowing teams with smaller crowds to double game day audio up to 80 decibels, the equivalent of a blender... or a freight train.

With the NFL and Major League Baseball in play, and the NBA set to begin the 2023-24 season Oct. 24, we're going to need a quality pair of high-fidelity, discreet, noise-cancelling earplugs.

Our top choice noise-cancelling earplug:

The best earplugs for noisy stadiums and concert

The NFL's new sound rules are largely thanks to lower noise levels during the pandemic, but even big stadiums with no piped in can noise feel really, really loud.

That's because stadiums are meticulously designed to give fans at any seating level the best view of the game, but that always great for sound; there's a lot of reverb. So come to the game or show with high-quality, noise-reducing earplugs in hand.

Sounds below 70 db are generally considered safe, while exposure to sound at or above 85 db is more likely to damage hearing over time.

Our top overall pick: Loop Experience Ear Plugs

Just thinking about buying a noise-reducing earplug for stadiums and concerts will likely give your social media feed the go-ahead to suggest the Loop Experience earplug, now $35 on Amazon. The small, stylish, high-fidelity earplug offers low-level noise reduction up to 18 db, while still retaining a crisp, clear sound. .

The Loop Experience combines an acoustic channel, filter and membrane, which filters sounds rather than muffle them. The result is high-quality sound at a lower volume.

Each pair of Loop Experience earplugs comes with four sets of ear tips (XS/S/M/L) and a keychain carrying case, so you're never without your earplugs when you need them most.

Top features of Loop Experience earplugs:

Reduces sound up to 18 db

Filters sound without muffling

Adjustable sizing offered with multiple ear tips

Handy keychain carrying case comes with each pair

Comes in a variety of colors

Loop Experience is barely noticeable to others when in use

Pros: We like that the Loop Experience delivers filtered sound while stlil protecting quality and that the small silicone earplug fits easily in the ear with a slight twist. The keychain carrying case is a bonus. Ultimately, the sleek design, which promises to stay in place comfortably during prolonged use, made this our top pick.

Cons: Some other earplugs offer slightly more sound reduction.

Top choice runner up: Earpeace Music Pro

Earpeace Music Pro made a terrific run at being our top choice, its noise reduction up to 20 db being a top feature. This set comes with a small and medium set of earplugs, a 20 db filter set and one carrying case. This set is designed for a precise feel and natural fit that replicates sound to create true-to-life audio. The natural fit promises enhanced comfort, a feature not all earplugs dare claim.

Nearly invisible design: Vibes High-Fidelity Earplugs

A "Shark Tank" favorite, Vibes high-fidelity earplugs feature a low-profile, "clear-as-glass" design that's barely noticeable to others. Offering up to 22 db of noise reduction, Vibes reduces sound rather than muffling it. Vibes technology allows you to still hear clearly and communicate easily with others around you, while lowering sound decibels to protect your ears.

Each Vibes package includes small, medium and large ear tips and is constructed to be durable and long lasting, while still offering a comfortable fit for prolonged use.

Vibes earplugs are on sale now at Amazon, $29 (reduced from $34).

Top features of Vibes high-fidelity earplugs:

Reduces sound up to 22 db

Lowers the volume of your environment rather than muffling sound

"Clear as glass" design makes these discreet and unnoticed by others

Comes with S/M/L ear tips

Carrying case included

Pros: Vibes can easily go unnoticed, perfect for those self conscious about wearing ear plugs, while 22 db of noise reduction is a top feature.

Cons: Not everyone likes to wear an ear tip design, though Vibes offers three ear tip sizes in each package to accommodate most ear sizes.

Clear design alternative: Etymotic Research High-Fidelity Earplugs

Offering up to 20 db of noise reduction, these ear plugs protect your hearing in loud environments like stadiums and concerts.

Configured to replicate the natural response of the ear, the ER20XS earplugs feature a low-profile, stem-less design that fits snugly in the outer ear without protruding. Designed to fit under a cap, these earplugs reduce sound across all frequencies, rather than just muffling higher pitched frequencies. These earplugs offer quiet sound ,and the triple-flange ear tips offer maximum comfort for prolonged use.

ER20XS earplugs are available for $20 at Amazon.

Top features of ER20XS earplugs:

Up to 20 db noise reduction

Low-profile design fits under caps or headwear

Snug fit for comfort all day

Pros: We like the low-profile design and that these are wearable under a cap or hat, even under a helmet if you yell "Put me in, Coach!" and the coach puts you in.

Cons: The ear tips can lose their elasticity over time. If you plan on using your earplugs often and regularly, consider replacing them every 3-6 months.

Top choice earplugs for smaller ears: Eargasm smaller ears earplugs

Offering up to 21 db noise reduction, designed to fit the smallest 20% of ears, this is the ideal set for those who find earplugs and ear buds generally unwearable because the fit isn't comfortable.

Eargasm contains two shell sizes made from hypoallergenic soft silicone. These feature a discreet, low-profile design, which is nearly imperceptible to others. These earplugs preserve the integrity of sound by lowering the volume allowing you to hear everything, but at safe levels. Eargasm replicates sound exactly as is, but lowers the volume.

Top features of Eargasm small ear earplugs:

Up to 21 db noise reduction

Ideal for small ears

Comes with two shell sizes and an aluminum carrying case

Reduces sound without altering it

Pros: Eargasm offers a terrific option for those with smaller ears who find regular=fit earplugs uncomfortable or unwearable. Here, sound is preserved just at a lower volume.

Cons: The smaller fit makes these less than ideal for those don't find regular ear plug sizing an issue. Some users wished Eargasm provided a neck strap, but otherwise customers were highly satisfied with this set.

Containing two shell sizes to fit most ears, Eargasm delivers up to 21 db in noise reduction, while still protecting quality of sound. Made from hypoallergenic soft silicone, Eargasm features a discreet design, which offers a pull-tab release from the ear canal.

Available at Amazon for $40.

