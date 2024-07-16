Amazon

The Prime Day deals are heating up fast, with huge savings on fitness trackers, headphones, golf gear, running shoes and so much more. But one of the deals shoppers definitely won't want to miss is this Prime Day deal on the third generation Oura Ring. The stylish fitness tracker ring almost never goes on sale, but it just dropped to one of its lowest prices yet for Amazon Prime Day 2024.

Prime members can get the third generation Oura Ring for as low as $282

If you don't like wearing a fitness tracker because you don't like wearing anything on your wrist -- or you'd prefer to stick with the classic style of a traditional wristwatch -- the Oura ring is just the thing.

This sleek, stylish band looks and feels just like a traditional ring. But hidden inside, you'll find multiple sensors that track over 20 biometrics, including heart rate, blood oxygen levels, body temperature and movement. It tracks everything a fitness tracker does but without the bulk of a full wristband.

Sync that data with your preferred fitness app. The iOS and Android compatible ring can sync easily with over 40 popular apps, including Apple Health, Google Health Connect and Strava.

The third-generation Oura Ring Horizon is available in a range of finishes from matte black to gold, price varies by finish. For Prime members, prices start at $282 for the silver color (pictured above).

Pro tip: this stylish fitness tracker is HSA/FSA eligible. Being able to snag this deal with tax-advantaged funds is like double savings.

