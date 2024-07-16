Amazon

Run, don't walk, to Amazon to check out these exciting Prime Day deals on running gear. For two days only, runners can find big savings on top-of-the-line running shoes, performance running shirts, the latest smartwatches and more of our favorite running accessories.

Whether you're a road warrior, a trail explorer or a treadmill devotee, you'll find deep discounts during the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale on the running gear you need to perform your best and stay comfortable. To give you a head start on your sprint to savings, we rounded up all of our favorite Prime Day deals for runners this year.

These are the best deals runners can find on Prime Day

From the cushy and popular Brooks Ghost 15 to a surprisingly feature-packed budget smartwatch, these are the top Prime Day deals for runners right now.

Get more than 35% off the Brooks Ghost 15

Brooks Running

Designed for a soft, smooth ride, the Brooks Ghost 15 is built to keep your foot comfortable on long runs. That means maximum shock absorption, support only where you need it and a design that won't feel heavy on your foot, even after logging multiple miles.

Now that the Brooks Ghost 16 is out, Amazon has dropped the price on the previous generation running shoe. Get it for as low as $85 (reduced from $140).

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

$55 off a Garmin smartwatch for runners: Garmin Forerunner 255

Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 255 is a lightweight running watch that does everything you need a fitness tracker to do, like tracking heart rate, blood oxygen and body temperature. But it's been tailored to runners, adding additional performance metrics like cadence, stride length, vertical oscillation and more.

During Amazon Prime Day, shoppers have a chance to snag this premium running smartwatch for just $295 (reduced from $350).

An insulated bottle you can squeeze: Polar Bottle (25% off)

Amazon

The insulated water bottle by Polar Bottle keeps your water cold, while the convenient cap and squeezable design make it easy to drink while in motion. The tri-layer insulation keeps your water colder for longer, compared to most squeeze bottles. Plus, it features a dash handle for easy carrying and a pull-up nozzle that's easy to open and close while running.

The popular insulated sports bottle is 25% off during Amazon Prime Day. Get yours for $11, instead of $14.

The best Prime Day running shoe deals

Upgrade the most important piece of equipment a runner owns with these huge Prime Day deals on running shoes.

Get the Asics Gel-Kayano 30 for 35% off

Asics

With its updated 4D guidance system, the Asics Gel-Kayano 30 gently cradles your foot, providing the stabilizing structure you need to prevent wobbling on your landings. But the 40-millimeter stack of plush foam and shock-melting gel make these Asics running shoes significantly softer than your standard stability shoe.

During Amazon Prime Day, you can get the supportive running shoe for as low as $100 (reduced from $160).

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

A reliable daily trainer for $50: Adidas Adizero SL

Amazon

The Adidas Adizero SL is the first generation of Adidas' best daily running shoe. They're soft yet energetic -- comfortable and durable enough to serve as daily trainers, but snappy enough to race in. Originally priced at $120, the first-generation Adidas Adizero SL dropped to its clearance price of $60 when the second generation came out.

Now, Amazon has slashed the price even further so you can pick up a pair of the versatile daily trainers for as low as $50.

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Over half off last year's mixed terrain trail running shoe: Nike Pegasus Trail 4

Amazon

With the recent launch of the Nike Pegasus Trail 5, the previous generation of Nike's versatile trail running shoe is dropping to clearance prices -- and Amazon is dropping them even further during Amazon Prime Day.

Designed for mixed terrain, the shoes feature an adaptable tread that provides traction on gravel, dirt or pavement. The upper and midsole have many of the same features as the popular Nike Pegasus 40, making it a comfortable and versatile daily running shoe for the trails.

Get a pair for as low as $45 on Prime Day.

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Best Prime Day deals on men's running clothing

During Amazon Prime Day 2024, you can save on top-rated running shirts and other apparel to stay cool, dry and comfortable on all your summer runs.

Save 35% on an Amazon bestseller: Under Armour Tech 2.0 running shirt

Amazon

The Under Armour Tech 2.0 shirt is a bestseller for a reason. The 4.5-star rated performance shirt features Under Armour's signature UA Tech fabric--a super soft, moisture-wicking material that feels great against your skin and keeps you dry. Built for all athletes, runners will appreciate the more fitted shape and breathability as they power through those long, hot summer miles.

Amazon slashed the price on this popular running shirt for Prime Day. Get it for $17, instead of $25.

43% off breathable running shorts: Champion athletic shorts

During Amazon Prime Day, you can get a pair of top-rated running shorts for under $20. The Champion mesh running shorts are lightweight, stretchy and comfortable enough to wear on your runs as well as your cross-training days at the gym. Earning a 4.5-star average after more than 41,900 ratings, these popular athletic shorts are a favorite for both their comfort and their durability.

Get a pair of Champion running shorts for just $17 (reduced from $30).

Running shorts with a built-in liner for 20% off: Surenow 2-in-1 running shorts

Amazon

The Surenow 2-in-1 running shorts feature a pair of soft, breathable running shorts on the outside and a stretchy elastic liner on the inside so you don't have to wear two separate pieces on your run. Stay cool and prevent friction with a single pair of shorts. You'll find other neat features, too, like a towel loop on the back for drying off sweat on the go.

Regularly listed at $25, the Surenow 2-in-1 running shorts are available at Amazon for just $20.

Best Prime Day deals on women's running clothing

You won't want to miss these Prime Day deals on breezy, soft running apparel from top-rated brands.

Get a Baleaf UPF 50+ sun shirt for 30% off

Amazon

While all clothing offers some sun protection, this Baleaf UPF 50+ shirt was specifically constructed with a high-density fabric that blocks 98% of UV rays while still being lightweight and quick-drying. The looser fit and wide side slits suggest this would be a breezier, more breathable shirt than you'd expect from something that's 100% polyester. It also means it would be easy to pull up the sleeves if the full coverage starts to feel too hot.

Get the sun protection running shirt on sale at Amazon for $16 (reduced from $23).

20% off a sports bra and tank top in one: The Gym People sports bra

Amazon

You can skip the running shirt this summer when you wear this full-coverage sports bra from The Gym People. The stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric includes a built-in sports bra with fabric that extends all the way down your abdomen so you can wear it like a tank top.

Regularly priced at $24, this sports bra tank top is on sale during Amazon Prime Day for just $19.

BMJL running shorts (32% off)

Amazon

Featuring a high waist with an elastic band, wide legs and a built-in compression liner, these BMJL running shorts are comfortable, breathable and designed to reduce friction. There are even zippered pockets to stash your phone and other essentials during your run. It's no surprise the shorts have earned a 4.4-star rating on Amazon.

Get a pair (or two) while they're on sale for 32% off. You'll pay just $19 (reduced from $27).

Top deals on accessories for runners

Stay cool and track your running metrics with these deep discounts on the most popular running accessories during Amazon Prime Day.

Get Oakley's best sports sunglasses for 32% off: Oakley Sutro

Amazon

No matter where or how you run, the Oakley Sutro sunglasses will stay put, fit comfortably and protect your eyes from UV rays without sacrificing visibility. The high contrast lenses block out 100% of UVA, UVB and UVC radiation and even limit blue light for maximum eye protection.

When you're working up a sweat, you'll appreciate the ultra lightweight and flexible frames that fit comfortably and resist warping over time. Pair that with the signature nosepads that can grip your nose even when you're sweaty, and you'll barely notice these sunglasses are there.

Get a pair of the premium sports sunglasses during Prime Day for $130 (reduced from $192).

Our readers' favorite cooling towels are 33% off: Frogg Toggs Chilly Pad

Amazon

Frogg Toggs uses an exclusive evaporative material to make its cooling towels. You wet it, ring it out, and drape it around your neck or over your head while you run. The unique material won't drip or feel wet while you wear it, but it will steadily evaporate that moisture over the course of hours. That's what creates the cooling effect.

During Amazon Prime Day, you can get the cooling neck towel for just $10 (reduced from $15).

Get a new smartwatch for under $100: Amazfit GTS 3

Amazon

If you're looking for the best budget smartwatch, look no further than the 4.3-star-rated Amazfit GTS 3. This under-$150 watch has a lot of the same features that pricier watches do. With built-in Alexa, you can ask questions, set alarms, play music and more using voice commands.

You can use it to track your blood oxygen and heart rate, monitor sleep quality, log all your workouts automatically and more. It can track over 150 different sports, including eight that it's able to auto-detect. Even better, you can do all of that with less time spent recharging because this surprisingly powerful smartwatch boasts a battery life of up to 12 days.

Normally listed at $120, the Amazfit GTS 3 is on sale at Amazon for $80 right now for Prime Day.