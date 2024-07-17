Amazon / CBS Sports

Just hours are left before Amazon Prime Day 2024 is over, but you still have time to squeeze in some last-minute savings. Amazon's biggest sales event of the year has been a gold mine for golfers, with incredible Prime Day golf deals on golf clubs, rangefinders and other top-of-the-line gear. We also found tons of budget-friendly golf deals under $50.

If that weren't enough, the retailer has also dropped prices on some of our absolute favorite golf shoes. Get best-in-class spiked and spikeless shoes from the leading brands in golf -- all at some of the lowest prices we've seen.

Get up to 41% off spiked golf shoes: Footjoy Hyperflex

Amazon

With soft stratofoam in the midsole to absorb shock and add a little bounce to your step, the Footjoy Hyperflex is a comfortable golf shoe to wear for a full day on the course. Ankle padding and ortholite insoles that mold to your foot add to the comfort.

On the outsole, the Fast Twist 3.0 cleat system makes it easy to insert spikes when you get to the course and remove them again when it's time to kick back in the clubhouse. That convenient design gives you the stability and control of a spiked shoe when you need it while still being able to enjoy the comfort and support off the course.

Both men's and women's sizes are on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Normally listed at $170, women's sizes are on sale for as low as $100. Men's sizes start at $120.

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

True Linkswear All Day Ripstop: $56

Amazon

These wind and water-resistant golf shoes from True Linkswear are great for golfing in any weather. With supportive and responsive EVA foam and an ergonomic design, your feet will be comfortable all day long, no matter what the weather is like.

Originally priced at $150, the first-generation True Linkswear All Day Ripstop golf shoes are over half off at Amazon right now. Select colorways in women's sizes are on sale for as low as $56 while men's sizes start at just $69.

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Half off a tour-level golf shoe: Adidas Tour 360 22

Amazon

Get the comfort of Adidas and the performance of a tour-ready spiked shoe in the Adidas Tour 360 22. Originally priced at $180, this earlier generation Tour 360 model offers reliable grip and breathable comfort--and it's on sale for less than half the price during Amazon Prime Day.

You'll find the best deals on women's sizes, which start at just $50 for a pair. Men's sizes start at $64.

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Save on cushy golf shoes: Callaway Coronado V2

Amazon

The Callaway Coronado V2 SL golf shoe is one of the most comfortable shoes you can wear on the green. The supportive foam insole and the forged DX midsole give you a more natural ground feel while still providing comfort and support.

The performance golf shoe from Callaway starts at $70 for women's sizes and $110 for men's sizes on Amazon (reduced from $130).

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Puma Golf Proadapt Alphacat golf shoe: $60 (Save 26%)

Amazon

Puma Golf's men's golf shoe provides stable cushioning and dimensional stability thanks to the shoe's impact-resistant foam. The waterproof upper shell is made with engineered mesh to provide structure and support.

The spikeless outsole is stable while providing intense ground gripping and traction. The shoe's bootie construction provides 360 degrees of support around the foot.

These golf shoes are on sale for Amazon Prime Day for as low as $63, reduced from $160.

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

More Amazon Prime Day deals on golf shoes

