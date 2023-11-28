Fanatics/Getty Images

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but NFL fans can still update their wardrobe with the hottest gear at Fanatics. In some cases, the prices are still as low, or even lower, than Black Friday and Cyber Monday rates. Whether you're shopping for a loved one, or looking to add that particular piece of NFL apparel you've been keeping an eye on, there are still opportunities to save big on gifts for sports fans.

Right now Fanatics is still offering some huge discounts on a huge inventory of NFL gear. The site, loaded with officially licensed NFL gear and collectibles, is holding a sitewide sale offering up to 65% when you use the code GIVE at checkout. This offer expires Thursday, Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET. (Terms and exclusions apply).

Our favorite extended Cyber Monday 2023 NFL deals still available

We found eight potential NFL gift ideas that will be sure to make the football lovers in your life happy, all still on sale as of Tuesday. That includes NFL T-shirts, hoodies, jackets, polos and other accessories that could all serve as standalone Christmas gifts or stocking stuffers this holiday season. But we won't judge if you're just here to treat yourself some incredible post-Cyber Monday deals on NFL gear.

Nike Pegasus 40, NFL edition ($38 off)

Fanatics

The NFL edition of the Nike Pegasus 40 just released this year. And while we were totally willing to pay full price for these stylish tributes to our favorite teams, we always love a good deal. Right now, dedicated fans can get a pair of the Nike Pegasus 40 in their team colors for as low as $102 (reduced from $140) at Fanatics.

The ideal balance of support and responsiveness that runners look for in a daily trainer, the Pegasus 40 is extremely wearable. But it's the look that NFL fans love more than anything. These bold, officially-licensed shoes have a black base with accents of your selected team colors throughout with a sleek Nike logo and the NFL team logo of choice on the tongue and heel.

Dallas Cowboys polo ($41)

Fanatics

Stay a step above casual with this Dallas Cowboys Legacy Pique polo from Antigua. This polo features Desert Dry technology to wick away moisture and reduce your body temperature. With embroidered Dallas Cowboys graphics, keep your team spirit up around the office or out on the golf course.

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray jersey ($53)

Fanatics

When Kyler Murray is on the field, opposing teams take notice. So showcase your admiration of one of the top players in the NFL with this exclusive Arizona Cardinals Game jersey from Nike. Complete with mesh panels for extra breathability, this jersey replicates the authentic one that Kyler Murray wears every Sunday, giving you the perfect piece of gear for every Arizona Cardinals game this season.

Pittsburgh Steelers socks ($12)

Fanatics

Add the perfect finishing touch to any game day look with this Pittsburgh Steelers Multi-Stripe Crew Sock set from Rock Em Socks. The two pairs of socks come in contrasting colors for maximum Pittsburgh Steelers spirit. The formed heel, seamless toe and breathable construction guarantee your comfort and style on game day.

Seattle Seahawks Salute to Service pullover hoodie ($49)

Fanatics

Honor our service members while supporting the Seattle Seahawks with this Salute To Service Therma Performance Pullover Hoodie. This Nike top features a military-inspired color scheme, complete with the American flag and Salute To Service ribbon appliques. The fleece-lined body combines with Nike Therma fabric to help manage your body's natural heat while the Dri-FIT performance technology is designed to wick away moisture, leaving you warm and comfortable all game long.

Green Bay Packers quarter-zip ($30)

Fanatics

Sport this Fanatics Branded Tough Minded quarter-zip when you want to flex your Green Bay Packers pride in a comfortable fashion. Its lightweight design provides you with the ideal amount of warmth and breathability. Plus, the Green Bay Packers graphics complete this top for a striking game day or casual layering option.

Philadelphia Eagles Throwback Logo quarter-zip ($64)

Fanatics

Stay cozy no matter how you choose to enjoy the game with this Philadelphia Eagles Throwback Gambit Quarter-Zip Pullover Top made by Antigua. The subtle embroidered logo makes this very versatile, meaning you could wear it with almost anything. The open cuff and bottom hem of this Throwback Gambit Quarter-Zip Pullover Top create a sleek silhouette, while still insulating heat and keeping you comfortable.

Las Vegas Raiders performance T-shirt ($14)

Fanatics

Everyone will know your heart is property of the Las Vegas Raiders when you wear this sleek Property Of Legend T-shirt from Nike. It's built with innovative Dri-FIT technology to keep you dry and comfortable. Not to mention that the chest is designed with authentic team graphics to showcase your passion for Las Vegas Raiders football.

How to find NFL gifts for any football fan this holiday season

Another great place to shop for NFL gifts this holiday season is Amazon. The online retailer has a new NFL Fan Shop, loaded with official gear from your favorite (or your gift recipient's favorite) NFL team.

Fanatics is another great option for holiday shopping. With Fanatics, there are literally thousands of NFL gift options at your disposal and you can sort those options by team, brand, collection, type of merchandise and more to drill down on that perfect holiday gift. There are T-shirts, hats, hoodies, jerseys and accessories for every team and available at almost every price range.

So whether you're looking to make a serious statement with a rare item like a Patrick Mahomes autographed Chiefs helmet, Travis Kelce jersey or simply looking for an NFL stocking stuffer, Fanatics has you covered. So be sure to check out all the NFL apparel and gear available now from Fanatics to solve all your holiday shopping needs.

