If you've been in the market for a new TV, Black Friday is the perfect time to make a purchase. Manufacturers are making space for next year's releases by clearing out this year's stock, and retailers are offering unprecedented discounts as they prepare for the holiday shopping season. So, even though it doesn't officially start for a few more weeks, the incredible Black Friday deals have already started pouring in.

To help you save on a new TV, we've rounded up some of the best TV deals so far on our favorite brands. Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon are all slashing TV prices up to 55% off. You can get your hands on a discounted 4K TV today that will let you enjoy the game in ultra-high definition.

Here are some of the best Black Friday TV deals we've found so far.

Our favorite Black Friday TV deals you can already get from Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon

Here are the best Black Friday TV deals you don't have to wait until Black Friday to get.

Save up to 35% on Samsung's 'The Frame' at Walmart

This sale on CBS Sports readers' favorite TV is probably the best of the early Black Friday TV deals we've seen so far.

"The Frame" is a brilliant high-resolution TV and work of art all in one. When you're not watching a show or movie, you can switch it to Art Mode to display an art collection of your choice or your own photos and artwork.

The unique frame and well-hidden cables make it look like a real framed work of art on your wall. And when Sunday rolls around, you can turn off Art Mode and watch the action in all its QLED 4K glory.

"The Frame" features a matte display film that limits light distraction by reducing glare, giving you the best viewing angle for all your favorite shows and movies. In addition, The Frame offers Quantum HDR which delivers an expanded range of color and contrast.

Prices start at $840 for the 43-inch size (reduced from $1,000). But the larger sizes are also on sale.

Get $700 off an LG B3 series OLED TV at Best Buy

This 65-inch LG B3 series OLED TV features over 8.3 million self-lit pixels that can individually turn themselves on and off to create the deepest blacks and the perfect contrast for a crisp, detailed image that's so real, it feels surreal. An AI processor automatically improves the picture and sound based on what you're watching, so even if the source quality is bad, you'll still get that same great picture.

One of the best OLED TVs on the market, you can find it at Best Buy right now for just $1,300 (reduced from $2,000).

Save over 55% on a Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV at Walmart

Samsung is one of our favorite brands for sports TV, but we have to admit the price tags on its TVs can be a little scary. Normally selling for $900, Walmart is offering this 65-inch Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV for just $398.

The smart TV features 4K UHD resolution and high-dynamic range technology to deliver a full spectrum of vivid color and lag-free movement. Just what you need for your own frame-by-frame review of any important plays this football season.

Get an Amazon 4 series Fire TV for 31% off at Amazon

This Amazon Fire TV features 4K UHD resolution and HDR 10 for a crisp, high-contrast image that will ensure you don't miss a single detail of the game. With built-in Alexa, you can use voice commands to control your TV and check the score even when you're in the other room.

Regularly priced at $450, you can get the 4.5-star rated 50-inch 4K UHD TV on Amazon for just $310 right now.

Save $400 on the Samsung Neo QLED 4K at Best Buy

The Neo QLED 4K TV features the latest and greatest Samsung technology. Quantum LEDs deliver bright, brilliant color while the HDR10+ mapping tech adds contrast, shading and scene-by-scene tone adjustments for a realistic picture.

The anti-glare screen limits light reflection, so you'll get to enjoy the full detail of the QLED 4K TV no matter what time of day or where you've placed it. The 55-inch Neo QLED 4K TV is selling for just $1,000 at Best Buy (reduced from $1,400). You can also save on other sizes. The screens comes in sizes ranging from 55-inch to 85-inch TVs, all of which are also on sale.

Get the Onn. 4K TV just $148 at Walmart

With 4K ultra high definition, and a 60 hertz refresh rate, the Onn. TV offers a surprisingly crisp, surprisingly smooth image for a TV at this price point. The Smart TV comes with Roku so you'll be able to get all your favorite streaming apps for watching sports. And with the price dropping to $148 at Walmart for Black Friday, this is a deal that's too good to pass up.

Save $3,000 on the Samsung QLED 4K Q80C at Best Buy

The 98-inch Class QLED 4K Q80C TV delivers a larger-than-life picture powered by Samsung's state-of-the-art AI processing. So when Sunday night rolls around, put the game on and watch the action in all its QLED 4K glory. The game is made even better by the built-in surround sound speakers that use object tracking to automatically adjust the channel audio to match the action on screen.

With a TV this powerful, it will look and sound like you're right there on the 50-yard line.

Get it on sale at Best Buy ahead of Black Friday for just $5,000 right now (reduced from $8,000).

