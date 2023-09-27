As fall rolls around, NFL uniforms, gear and stadiums start adding splashes of camouflage as the 2023 Salute to Service games begin unfolding. Each NFL team designates one home game during the regular season as the Salute to Service matchup, and the military-inspired gear is not only stylish, but it also supports worthy causes. The NFL has partnered with organizations like the USO and the Wounded Warrior Project since 2011 and more than $65 million has been raised.

Fans keeping up with the latest NFL gear get a great win-win opportunity as well. The Salute to Service jerseys, hoodies and hats are a popular way to refresh team gear as the season unfolds. The proceeds also go to the NFL's military organization partners.

Fanatics revealed its Salute to Service gear collection on Monday, September 25, so it's time to gear up with the top 2023 NFL Salute to Service items. Shop now.

Just in: Nike 2023 NFL Salute to Service hoodies

This just in! The Nike 2023 NFL Salute to Service team hoodies are now available.. Featuring the selected team's logo on both the front and the sleeve as well as a distressed brown background, this hoodie is the perfect addition for any fall football fan's collection.

This hoodie is available at Fanatics for $100.

Why we like this 2023 NFL Salute to Service hoodie:

The officially licensed midweight hoodie is ideal for moderate fall temperatures.

Treatment washed for a distressed look.

Available for all 32 NFL teams.

Available now: 2023 NFL Salute to Service team hats

The New Era 2023 NFL Salute to Service team hats have arrived! The camouflage background with a bold team logo on the front make it the perfect unique gift for any NFL fan.

The hat is available at Fanatics for $40.

Why we like the Nike 2023 NFL Salute to Service hat:

This New Era hat features an embroidered team logo at the front panels with a contrast undervisor and the official NFL Salute to Service patch at the rear.



Its stretch-fit design makes it a great one-size-fits all option.

Available for all 32 NFL teams.

New release: 2023 NFL Salute to Service jerseys

These officially-licensed Nike 2023 NFL Salute to Service jerseys are a one-of-a-kind item fans need to add to their collection now.

The jersey is available at Fanatics for $185.

Why we like the 2023 NFL Salute to Service jersey:

It features a military-inspired color scheme with an American Flag patch on the right sleeve and the Salute to Service ribbon on the other.

Available for Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Barry Sanders, Walter Payton and many other of the league's top players from the past and present.

