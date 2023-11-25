Beats/Apple

Whether you want Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 to pair with the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, or just need a reliable pair of sweat-proof earbuds that can pair with any phone or smartwatch you use, Amazon has dropped the prices on some of the best gym headphones around for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This weekend, you can shop incredible Black Friday deals on premium brands like Apple, Beats and Sony, which are available for some of the lowest prices we've seen in a long time.

Best Black Friday headphone deals you can still get this weekend

We found tons of great Black Friday deals on our favorite brands, from the best Apple AirPods deals to the deep discounts on the latest Sony earbuds.

Get up to 30% off the Apple AirPods Pro 2

Amazon

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 recently got an upgrade, swapping the standard lightning charger with a USB-C charging case. The new charging can also plug into your new iPhone 15's USB-C charging base, so you can charge your AirPods in their case with your phone. They also got a durability upgrade, with an improved water- and dust-resistance rating of IP54.

With Apple AirPods Pro 2, you can enjoy 3D spatial audio where available.

Amazon dropped the price of the new AirPods Pro 2 to just $190 (reduced from $249).

Shoppers who prefer Apple's original lightning charger can save on the original AirPods Pro 2 with Walmart's Black Friday Apple deal. The retailer is offering the premium earbuds for $169 right now (reduced from $249).

Unrivaled noise-cancellation technology for 20% off: Sony WF-1000XM5



Walmart

Few other earbuds on the market come close to the Sony WF-1000XM5. The newest generation of Sony's premium earbuds add AI-powered noise cancelation that uses three mics on each earbud and machine learning to isolate background noises and cancel them out.

It also adds bone conduction sensors so that it can better isolate the user's voice from background chatter for crystal-clear calls and IPX4 water resistance to protect them through sweaty workouts.

The top-of-the-line headphones are on sale at Walmart for just $240 (reduced from $298). That's even cheaper than the previous generation Sony WF-1000XM4 ($278 on Amazon) so you can save money and get the latest and greatest from Sony.

Save 20% on sweat-proof earbuds with immersive audio: Beats Fit Pro

Amazon

Beats Fit Pro noise-cancelling wireless earbuds feature three distinct listening modes: active noise cancelling, transparency mode and adaptive EQ, each offers powerful balanced sound. These sweat and water-resistant earbuds deliver up to 6 hours of listening time and up to 24 hours combined listening time with the wireless pocket-sized charging case.

In addition to Beats signature sound, these earbuds are made for comfort -- the secure-fit wingtips are flexible.

You can get these 4.5-star rated earbuds on Amazon for just $159 (reduced from $200) during Black Friday weekend.

Why we like Beats Fit Pro:

Choose from active noise cancelation, transparency mode, or adaptive EQ depending on where you're working out.

The IPX4 rating makes these earbuds sweat-resistant.

Spatial audio creates an immersive, surround-sound-like experience with compatible audio.

Get studio-quality audio for 46% off: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2

Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are top-of-the-line in terms of earbud audio quality. With dynamic two-way woofers and tweeters in each bud and 24-bit audio depth, you get crystal clear, undistorted sound across high, mid and low frequencies. No matter what kind of music fuels you, you'll hear it in all its richness and dimension with these buds.

Plus, you get active noise cancelation to tune out distractions so all you hear is that crisp, clear audio and 360 Audio for a surround sound experience that completely immerses you in your music.

Regularly listed at $230, Amazon is selling these 4.6-star rated earbuds for just $125 ahead of Cyber Monday.

Why we like Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2:

The separate woofer and tweeter deliver better audio across all frequencies.

The 24-bit audio depth gives you studio-quality clarity.

The battery lasts up to eight hours on a single charge and up to 30 hours with the charging case.

Intelligent active noise cancelation automatically adjusts to let you hear your conversation when it detects your voice.

IPX7 water resistance can withstand even the sweatiest workouts or rainy runs.

Enjoy high-fidelity audio for under $100: Treblab Z2

Amazon

For those who want a level of rich, immersive audio that even top-of-the-line earbuds will never match, you need a pair of over-ear headphones. These can pack in larger audio drivers for more faithful sound reproduction.

These Treblab Z2 wireless headphones deliver that high-definition audio quality with 40 mm drivers in a water-resistant design rated at IPX4. That means you can't fully submerge them in water but they'll hold up well as you work up a sweat at the gym.

In terms of audio quality, these Bluetooth headphones use an aptX codec to transfer audio from your phone to the speakers with minimal decompression. So you get the rich bass and crisp treble of your music with minimal distortion or static. The active noise cancelation also helps cut out even more ambient noise so all you hear is your favorite workout playlist.

These over-ear workout headphones have earned over 4,200 5-star ratings on Amazon. You can grab a pair of your own for just $70 (reduced from $120).

Why we like Treblab Z2:

The large 40 mm drivers offer balanced sound across bass, mid-range and treble.

Get up to 35 hours of battery life on a single charge.

These headphones are IPX4 water resistant.

The lightweight, swivel ear cups provide a comfortable, no-slip fit that doesn't feel tight or heavy.

An AUX cable is included so users can get even better sound quality by plugging directly into the source.

Get sweat-proof headphones for under $25: Nanami X1

Amazon

If you want earbuds with noise-canceling capabilities but don't want to splurge on a premium pair, check out the Nanami Bluetooth earbuds. The sweat-proof headphones offer some noise canceling so you can focus on your music and are currently on sale for Black Friday for just $21 -- and they're still a fraction of the Samsung Galaxy Pro 2 price tag at their regular price of $28.

Why we like Nanami X1:

The IPX7-rated earbuds are waterproof enough for sweat and rain.

A built-in magnet will attach the earbuds together so they can wrap securely around your neck when not in use.

Get up to 15 hours of listening and talk time on a single charge.

Shop more Saturday Black Friday headphone deals

