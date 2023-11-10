Amazon / Walmart

This year's Black Friday deals are coming in early and they're coming in hot. The biggest shopping day of the year is still a couple of weeks away but shoppers can already save thousands on the best sports TVs, get the latest fitness tech for up to half off and save big while upgrading their workout gear.

From Walmart's pre Black Friday sale to the early Black Friday deals at REI, we've found tons of incredible deals on our favorite sports and fitness items and brands. To give you a head start on your bargain hunt, we've rounded up all the very best Black Friday deals from around the web. Keep reading to save on Samsung, Apple, Bowflex and other top-rated brands.

The best Black Friday TV and tech deals for watching sports

Black Friday is one of the best times of year to upgrade your TV and home entertainment tech. From Samsung to LG, here are some of our favorite Black Friday TV deals for sports fans.

Save up to 35% on Samsung's 'The Frame' at Walmart

Walmart

This sale on CBS Sports readers' favorite TV is one of the best of the early Black Friday TV deals we've seen so far.

"The Frame" is a brilliant high-resolution TV and work of art all in one. When you're not watching a show or movie, you can switch it to Art Mode to display an art collection of your choice or your own photos and artwork.

The unique frame and well-hidden cables make it look like a real framed work of art on your wall. And when Sunday rolls around, you can turn off Art Mode and watch the action in all its QLED 4K glory.

The TV features a matte display film that limits light distraction by reducing glare, giving you the best viewing angle for all your favorite shows and movies.

Prices start at $840 for the 43-inch size (reduced from $1,000). But the larger sizes are also on sale.

Get $700 off a 65" LG B3 series OLED TV

Best Buy

This 65-inch LG B3 series OLED TV features over 8.3 million self-lit pixels that can individually turn themselves on and off to create the deepest blacks and the perfect contrast for a crisp, detailed image that's so real, it feels surreal. An AI processor automatically improves the picture and sound based on what you're watching, so even if the source quality is lower quality, you'll still get a great-looking picture.

One of the best OLED TVs on the market, you can find it at Best Buy right now for just $1,300 (reduced from $2,000).

Save $30 on the Kodak Luma 150 Ultra Mini Pocket Pico projector

Amazon

Whether you want to watch the game while traveling or camping, or want to display it on a larger screen, the Kodak Luma 150 Ultra Mini Projector is a small (3.1 x 3.1 x 0.87 inches) projector that offers big features. Turn your smartphone into a sports-viewing hub by connecting to this projector.

This projector is available at Amazon for $220 (reduced from $250).

The best Black Friday smartwatch deals

With deep discounts on the Apple Watch 9 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, now is the best time to get the latest smartwatch from your favorite brands. Here are the best Black Friday smartwatch deals available right now.

Get the Apple Watch 9 at its lowest price yet

Walmart

The long-anticipated Apple Watch 9 just hit shelves in September -- so we almost can't believe Walmart is already taking $50 off the price of the latest generation smartwatch during its first Black Friday event of the month.

Featuring new and improved Siri Health functionality, a new double tap gesture and other cool upgrades, the Apple Watch 9 normally retails for $399 and up. But shoppers can get it for as low as $349 at Walmart for the 41mm model. (The larger 45mm model is on sale for $379.)

Save $100 on the Apple Watch 8

You can save even more on the Apple Watch 8. Amazon dropped the price on the previous generation smartwatch to just $299 ahead of Black Friday.

Save $30 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Amazon

Just released in August, the latest generation of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features a longer battery life and a bigger display. It has built-in GPS and advanced health sensors like heart rate, temperature and more. It's got great sleep-tracking features and the ability to create custom workouts, too.

There are tons of everyday use features like Samsung Wallet, so you can pay with your watch and leave your wallet at home. You can also answer calls and texts right from your watch. So if you want a daily-use smartwatch as versatile as Apple's, you'll find a lot of the features you're looking for in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

The latest Galaxy Watch is having one of its first sales since it launched. Shoppers can get it on Amazon for just $270 (reduced from $300).

Get 26% off Garmin's all-purpose smartwatch: Garmin Venu 2

Amazon

The Garmin Venu 2 is a fitness-focused smartwatch that can track heart rate, respiration, blood oxygen levels and more. But what really sets it apart is the ability to customize the display to show you the metrics you care about during your workout.

Speaking of that workout, the watch comes preloaded with routines that target different muscle groups or performance goals. When you pick one and tap start, the watch not only starts a timer but shows an animated display of how to perform the exercise you're doing in each interval.

If you don't want to use a preloaded routine, the Garmin app has a database of more than 1,400 exercises, categorized by which muscle groups they work. Build your own custom routine in the app on your phone. Then download it to your watch and get moving. The smartwatch has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. It's on sale for $297 on Amazon right now (regularly priced at $400).

The best Black Friday home gym equipment deals

Get a head start on your New Year's resolution with these incredible Black Friday home gym equipment deals you can get right now.

Save over $460 on the Bowflex Max Trainer M8

Amazon

Bowflex's Max Trainer M8 earns 4.5 stars out of 5 with reviewers who noted the product's easy assembly. Smaller in size than many at-home ellipticals, this elliptical is a space saver. It can fit into the corner of a guest room or office if a designated gym space isn't an option in your home or garage.

Max combines the full-body, low-impact action of an elliptical with the power of a stepper, promising an intense calorie burn. Max comes with a magnetic media rack, there for your tablet or smartphone and an interactive backlit display. The multi-grip handles help steady you in motion.

Get the top-rated elliptical for just $1,436 (reduced from $1,899), a savings of 24%.

SuperFit 2-in-1 treadmill: Save 50%

Walmart

With a speed range of 0.6 to 7.5 mph, you can walk or run at your own pace on this SuperFit 2-in-1 treadmill. Stick to a slower pace so you can walk while you work to meet your daily step goals. Then, raise up the handrail for a 5- to 10-minute sprint in between meetings or on your lunch break.

The multi-purpose treadmill also comes with a built-in media shelf, perfect for holding a tablet or phone. So you'll be able to watch a show or stay tuned into work presentations and zoom meetings during your high intensity cardio sessions.

During Walmart's pre-Black Friday sale, the retailer is offering the 2-in-1 treadmill for just $240 (reduced from $479).

Get a smart, connected stationary bike for under $500: Echelon EX5

Walmart

If you like the idea of an immersive exercise experience like Peloton's -- but not the four-digit price tag -- the Echelon EX5 is the stationary bike for you. The 32 levels of quiet resistance give you variety in your workout, allowing you to capture the flats of HIIT training and the steep inclines in an epic hill ride. It even comes with a dumbbell rack on the back to stash your weights when you want to do a combined cardio and strength training workout.

With an Echelon Premier membership added on, you get access to over 3,000 live and on-demand virtual classes as well as exclusive playlists and other premium features. Best of all, one membership can be shared by up to five users. (Echelon Premiere is $40 per month or $700 for two years; a 30-day free trial is included.)

At Walmart, you can get the smart stationary bike for just $420 (reduced from $1,200).

The best Black Friday deals on weights and benches

Grab space-saving adjustable weights, top-rated weight benches and more by shopping these early Black Friday deals on weights and benches for your home gym.

Get smart adjustable weights for under $200: NordicTrack iSelect

Amazon

The NordicTrack iSelect features an ergonomic handle and square-shaped dumbbells so you can set them on the ground without worrying that they'll roll away. To adjust the weight, you can either use the dial on the tray or ask Alexa to adjust the weight for you. You can preset weight settings for up to 15 different exercises.

Normally retailing for $429, Amazon is offering these smart adjustable weights for just $199 ahead of Black Friday.

Save 45% on CBS Sports readers' favorite weight bench: Flybird adjustable weight bench

Amazon

Need a bench capable of supporting your new weights? Our readers can't get enough of this deal on the 4.5-star-rated Flybird adjustable weight bench. Sturdy and padded, the bench is rated for up to 800 pounds. The adjustable bench can be used for both incline and decline exercises. Then, fold it up and stash it in a closet or corner when you're done.

Regularly priced at $240, this adjustable weight bench is now just $130 at Amazon when you add the coupon at checkout.

Cap Barbell dumbbell set with rack (36%)

Amazon

This top-rated set of weights includes five pairs of dumbbells ranging from five pounds up to 25 pounds per dumbbell. All of them fit neatly on the A-shape rack that makes it easy to grab the ones you need and swap out dumbbells for different exercises.

Right now, you can get the 4.6-star rated dumbbell set on Amazon for just $159 (reduced from $250).

The best Black Friday sports gear deals

No matter what your sport of choice is, you can save big on all the gear you need to play with these Black Friday sports gear deals.

Nike All-Field 2.0 football (16% off)

Nike

If the current NFL season serves as any source of inspiration for you to find your inner Odell or practice your Pat Mahomes spiral, Nike has just the early Black Friday deal for you. This football is made of tacky synthetic leather that gives consistent control.

You can find this football at Nike for $25 (reduced from $35).

Nike members can use the code FLASH at checkout to get an extra 25% off the price. With that extra discount stacked on top, you can get this football for just $19.

Save 45% on the Duke Lulu Pickleball paddle and ball set

Walmart

This colorful and durably constructed set include four pickleball paddles and a variety of balls for both indoor and outdoor games. A bonus set of two foam-head cricket balls are also thrown in along with a mesh bag to carry it all.

Whether you're new to the sport or just looking for a new set, this is one of the best deals you'll find. The complete set is regularly priced at $46 but, starting today, you can get it at Walmart for just $25.

Wilson NBA Forge Series basketball (29% off)

Amazon

You don't need to have handles like Steph or dunk like Viktor Wembanyama to feel worthy of a high quality basketball -- even if you're a weekend warrior who hasn't given up a love of the sport. Wilson is the official ball of the NBA. This ball features official NBA branding with Wilson's iconic logo.

This Wilson basketball is currently on sale at Amazon for $22 (reduced from $34).

Save over 50% on the Ktaxon basketball hoop

Walmart

This portable basketball hoop features an adjustable height ranging from 5.2 to 6.9 feet so everyone in the family can enjoy practicing their dunk shots and perfecting their free throw. It's lightweight enough to wheel it around to different locations with ease but sturdy enough to stay upright during your game. Set it up on your driveway when the weather's nice and wheel it into your garage to keep up your practice even when it's too cold outside.

Right now, you can get this portable basketball hoop for just $56 at Walmart (reduced from $116).

The best Black Friday golf deals

From CBS Sports readers' favorite rangefinder to a premium set of golf clubs, here are the best Black Friday golf deals you can start shopping now.

Save 30% on the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope laser rangefinder

Amazon

Our readers can't get enough of the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder, with good reason. This 4.7-star rated range finder is from one of golf's top brands, offering precision slop-adjusted measurements that are accurate to within one yard. Regularly priced at $300, this Amazon best-selling Callaway range finder is just $200 on Amazon for Black Friday.

Get 42% off Rapsodo golf launch monitor

Amazon

For the golfer who loves gadgets, and who doesn't, this is a terrific deal on supreme golf tech. The Rapsodo golf launch monitor is the only device to pair an iOS camera with radar processing for precise feedback on a golf swing. This mobile launch monitor features 10 metrics to deliver immediate replay with shot trace technology. Use this monitor as your mobile golf coach to up your game in real time.

Note: This launch monitor is iOS compatible only. Android users, check out the Garmin Approach golf launch monitor ($576) at Amazon.

You can score this launch monitor at Amazon for $289 (reduced from $500).

Save $230 on a complete set of Callaway golf clubs

Amazon

A terrific complete women's set that features graphite irons and woods, this pre-Black Friday golf deal is one of the lowest prices we've seen on premium clubs. This complete golf set from Callaway is on sale for $1,070 (reduced from $1,300).

The sturdy graphite clubs come in a premium Odyssey White Hot Putter by Callaway and a genuine Callaway cart bag. The 11-piece set of clubs includes a driver, 3-wood, 5 and 6 hybrids, a putter, pitching wedge, sand wedge and 7 through 9 irons.

Get the Segmart golf rangefinder for over 71% off

Walmart

For any golfer looking to improve their game or just take the guesswork out of each shot, the Segmart golf rangefinder is a game-changer (literally). Featuring a 900-yard range, the ability to adjust its calculations for slope and a continuous scan setting, this rangefinder helps you get a precise measurement of the exact distance between you and your next eagle.

You can get this great gift for golfers at Walmart for $57 (reduced from $200).

The best Black Friday shoe and apparel deals

We found top-rated Hoka shoes, premium golf polo shirts and more already on deep discount. Check out our favorite Black Friday shoe and apparel deals so far.

Hoka Challenger ATR 6 (22% off)

REI

If you've been putting off replacing your worn out hiking boots or running shoes, now is your chance to make a serious upgrade at an unbeatable price. One of our favorite early Black Friday REI deals has to be these Hoka trail running shoes.The Hoka Challenger ATR 6 features breathable upper, impact-absorbing midsole and grippy rubber traction for a stable stride on any terrain. Get a pair at REI for just $108 (reduced from $140).

Get 40% off REI Co-op Active Pursuits tech knit pants

REI

These super soft REI Co-op Active Pursuits tech knit pants are regularly priced at $65. But REI dropped the price to just $39 ahead of Black Friday. The stretchy pants are made from a moisture-wicking fabric that moves with you, whether you're on a run, on a trail or just running errands.

Save 34% on the Air Jordan XXXVII Low

Nike

A best seller from Nike on sale early for Black Friday, the latest from Michael Jordan is all about height and speed. This shoe is available in four color ways. Check availability in your size for the color way of your choice. This basketball shoe is on sale at Nike for $114 (reduced from $175).

This shoe features multiple Air units to help get you off the ground and Formula 23 foam to ease your impact. The strong, lightweight upper is designed to mimic the support given by a taped ankle.

Get half off the Callaway golf polo

Callaway

The favorite golf brand of athletes like Steph Curry, Callaway also makes men's golf shirts that are comfortable, stylish, and most importantly, moisture wicking. These shirts normally don't come cheap, thanks to quality UV protection and other perks -- which is why our heads turned at a 50% off deal.

