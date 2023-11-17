Walmart / Amazon

We are huge fans of electric bicycles, and even bigger fans of electric bicycles that are on deep discount. With all the incredible Black Friday deals on electric bikes of all types and sizes, you can save up to 40% on a new electric bike for yourself or for your kids this Christmas.

The battery-powered bikes can give you an extra boost to get up tough hills or even let you take a much-deserved break from pedaling on long commutes. Smaller ones are the perfect for gift for kids who want to start riding to school or joining you on longer weekend rides that they might not otherwise be able to handle. Throw in some new Apple AirPods or a fresh pair of Nikes (both on sale for Black Friday) and you could end up being crowned "best parent in the universe."

Best Black Friday deals on electric bikes for adults

Whether you're looking for an eco-friendly way to commute or a fun way to explore your town on the weekends, these Black Friday electric bike deals will save you up to 40% on some of the best e-bikes on the market.

Save 30% on a folding e-bike: Sohamo S3 48V electric bike

Walmart

There are tons of amazing pre Black Friday deals at Walmart, but this is one of our favorites. This Sohamo folding e-bike is a great pick for anyone who's looking for an electric bike they can use to commute to work.

The 750 watt brushless motor can reach a max speed of 20 mph, and the battery has a range of up to 40 miles. After you get to work, you can fold the bike down to about half its size and stash it in a corner. The removable battery can be plugged into a charger wherever you want.

For a no-effort ride, put it in e-bike mode and let the bike do all the work. If you want to get in some exercise on your commute, switch it to either normal pedaled mode (to use it like a standard bike) or pedal-assist, which gives you a little boost from the motor as you pedal.

Walmart will be dropping the price on this versatile folding e-bike to just $629 on Wednesday, Nov. 22 (reduced from $899). The Black Friday sale starts at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT) that day. But if you join Walmart+, you can get access to the deal three hours before everyone else.

Shop more Black Friday electric bike deals for adults

If you don't want to wait for the Walmart Black Friday sale to start next week, we found even more great electric bike deals at REI and Amazon that you can shop right now. All the options below are reviewer loved.

Best Black Friday deals on electric bikes for kids

Give your kids the gift of an electric bike this year by shopping these incredible Black Friday electric bike deals for smaller e-bikes and toddler-sized balance bikes.

Get $50 off a folding e-bike for older kids: Lectric XP Lite

Amazon

Featuring 20-inch wheels and a minimum seat height of 28 inches, this folding electric bike is suitable for ages 10 and up (or riders that are about 4 feet or taller) -- it's a great gift for teens. The 300-watt motor boasts a top speed of 20 mph and a range of about 40 miles.

Best for kids who are already know how to ride a standard bike, this electric bike comes with five pedal-assist levels depending on how much of a boost they want. It can also be powered by the throttle only when they don't want to peddle at all.

This design is perfect for riding to and from school or cruising around the neighborhood. If kids ever forget to charge up their bike, the pedals allow them to ride it like a normal bike at any time. Plus, it's foldable for easy storage in a closet.

Get the top-rated folding e-bike while it's on sale at Amazon for $749 after coupon (reduced from $799).

Save $100 on your kid's first electric bike: Hiboy BK1

Amazon

This electric balance bike is made for kids between the ages of 3 and 5. An adjustable seat helps you get the right height for your little one, while the quiet 24V motor can last up to 50 minutes on a single charge.

A great gift for kids, the little e-bike reaches a maximum speed of 9 mph using an accelerator button on the handle. Kids just hold the button down to keep building speed and let go when they want to slow down. A V-brake on the handle stops the motor and the front wheel for responsive braking when they need to stop right away.

The fun, easy-to-learn e-bike is on sale at Amazon for just $240 (reduced from $340).

Shop more Black Friday electric bike deals for kids

We found more top-rated e-bikes for kids, all priced at under $300 for Black Friday. Here are the best kids' electric bike deals you can get right now.

