If there's one thing most of us can agree on, it's that Apple products are terrific -- but they're even better when they're on sale. Apple AirPods Pro 2 are some of our favorite gym headphones, and our readers agree. But we're also fans of the rest of Apple's earbud and headphone lineup. And right now, nearly all of them are already on deep discount ahead of Black Friday.

From Walmart's pre-Black Friday sale to Amazon's early Black Friday deals, here are some of the very best Black Friday Apple Airpods deals we've found so far.

Will Apple AirPods go on sale on Black Friday?



In short, yes.

The entry-level Apple AirPods 2 are already on sale ahead of Black Friday at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. The best Black Friday deal on the popular AirPods 2 is at Walmart. You can get a pair for just $69, the lowest price we've ever seen for them.

Featuring up to 24 hours of battery life with the included wired charging case and crystal clear audio, these are the best Apple AirPods you can get under $100. The second generation AirPods are easy to set up and make it easy to switch between devices. Plus, they boast an IPX4 water resistance rating, which means they can stand up to a sweaty gym workout.

Pick up a pair for yourself, or a pair to gift to someone this holiday season. (At this price, why not do both?)

Best Apple AirPods Pro Black Friday deals

Shoppers can save up to 20% on Apple's most advanced earbuds yet with these early Black Friday deals we found at Amazon and Walmart.

Save 20% on the USB-C Apple AirPods Pro 2 at Amazon and Walmart

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 recently got an upgrade, swapping the standard lightning charger with a USB-C charging case. The new charging can also plug into your new iPhone 15's USB-C charging base, so you can charge your AirPods in their case with your phone. They also got a durability upgrade, with an improved water- and dust-resistance rating of IP54.

With Apple AirPods Pro 2, you can enjoy 3D spatial audio where available.

Amazon and Walmart dropped the price of the new AirPods Pro 2 to just $200 (reduced from $249).

Walmart dropped the price of the original AirPods Pro 2

Shoppers who prefer Apple's original lightning charger can save on the original AirPods Pro 2 with Walmart's pre Black Friday Apple deal. The retailer is offering the premium earbuds for $199 right now (reduced from $249).

Get the Airpods Max for just $480 at Amazon

Apple's most luxurious headphones have to be the AirPods Max. These over-ear headphones feature a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions for exceptional comfort. They also come with spatial audio and the ability to switch seamlessly between active noise cancellation and a transparency mode depending on how much you want to tune out.

Right now, the AirPods Max are on sale at Amazon for $480 (reduced from $550).

What other Apple products are on sale for Black Friday?

Apple AirPods pair seamlessly with other Apple products, including the Apple Watch and Apple iPad. Here are some of the best early Black Friday deals on Apple tech to use along with your new earbuds.

Our favorite early Black Friday Apple Watch deal: Save $100 on the Apple Watch 8

The Apple Watch 8 features advanced health sensors and apps. You can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. It can be your music player, fitness tracker, wallet and communication device all in one.

Right now, Amazon's early Black Friday deal lets you snag the top-rated Apple Watch 8 for just $299 (reduced from $399).

Walmart and Amazon dropped the price on the Apple Watch 9: Save $50

Featuring new and improved Siri Health functionality, a new double tap gesture and other cool upgrades, the Apple Watch 9 normally retails for $399 and up. But right now, shoppers can get the 41mm size at Amazon for as low as $349. (The larger 45mm size is available for $379 and up.)

The latest generation Apple Watch is a great choice for people who need to interact with their watch during workouts to check stats or start and stop timers. The hands-free functionality will seriously improve your workout experience so you can accurately log your activity without having to fuss with your watch.

Get the Apple Watch Ultra at one of the lowest prices we've seen at Amazon

Apple's most prestigious smart watch, the first generation Apple Watch Ultra is a rugged, durable piece of technology perfectly suited for the lifestyles of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers and water sports enthusiasts. Apple even offers a specialized band for various sports uses.

The Ultra features a 49mm corrosion-resistant Titanium case and a large digital crown with easily accessed buttons. Swimmers and divers will note Ultra features 100m of water resistance -- unlike the Apple Watch 8, you can wear this one in the pool.

The swim-proof Apple Watch is available at Amazon for just $679 (reduced from $799).

Save $50 on a new Apple iPad (10th generation) at Walmart

One of our favorite tablets for the home gym, the latest iPad features lightning-fast Wi-Fi, a crystal clear liquid Retina display, a powerful processing chip and tons of great apps built-in. That includes Apple Fitness+ and Apple Health, along with access to millions more apps in the App Store.

Flexible layouts make it easy to display multiple apps or widgets on one screen. Put your favorite HIIT timer app in one corner, a video of how to perform your exercise in another and reserve the rest of your screen for watching your favorite show.

Get the Apple iPad at Walmart for just $399 (reduced from $449).

Does Apple have Black Friday deals?



While Apple often offers deals on Black Friday, the company's deals are rarely as good as the deals you can get on Apple products at other retailers.

We haven't seen any Black Friday 2023 deals offered by Apple directly yet. But tons of retailers are already slashing prices across AirPods, Apple Watches and more ahead of the biggest shopping day of the year.

How much are AirPods on Black Friday?

With the early Black Friday deals from Amazon and Walmart, shoppers can get Apple's AirPods Pro 2 for as low as $199. It's possible that the deals could be better on Black Friday itself, but remember -- quantities and availability will be highly limited. Amazon sold out of some of its best Apple AirPods deals this week.

There are deals on other Apple AirPods models. The Apple AirPods 2 are also seeing their price drop ahead of Black Friday, with Amazon offering the best-selling AirPods 2 for $99 (reduced from $129). Best Buy has also dropped the price on the second generation AirPods to $99.

But neither of those deals compares to the early Black Friday deal we found at Walmart. The top-rated earbuds are on sale for just $69 at Walmart right now.

