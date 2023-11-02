Amazon/Getty Images

While it's tempting to wait until Black Friday to start shopping for Christmas gifts and Hannukah presents, you really should be starting now, if you haven't already. Some of the best gifts of 2023 are going to sell out long before the holiday season officially starts.

Keep reading for the best holiday gifts for sports fans and fitness enthusiasts -- the gifts that will sell out like the ever-popular Ugg Tasman, the Nike Dunk color way every Nike fan should own and the best headphones for the gym. If we were you (and we are, how do you think we came up with this list?) we'd get that holiday gift list in order (sizes included) and scroll down this list and press "add to cart" to as many items as are on your Christmas list. These killer gifts are going fast and the last thing you want to be is the Santa who shopped too late.

First on our list are cozy slippers from Ugg. Teens, kids, women and men are all wanting to slip into the Ugg Tasman this season after a long workout or game. They're already tough to find. An early sold-out gift last Christmas season, these are already backordered at Ugg with deliver now set at mid-November. Get yours while you can. It's not definite Ugg will restock after the recent backorder.

(Pro tip: If you don't know what color to buy, Chestnut is one of the most popular colors of the Ugg Tasman.)

Most popular Christmas gifts you need to get now

Whether you're looking for the must-have Christmas gift for your teen, spouse or friend, you're not too late to get this season's most popular gift. And there's no need to panic. We know how to speak teen and we know what they want for Christmas this year. We've got your spouse, colleague and best friend in mind too. Why? Because we want to give you the ultimate Christmas gift this season -- the gift of an easy holiday season that doesn't feel like one more full time job for you. Holiday shopping should be fun. Here we go.

Christmas gift for teens and men 2023: Nike Tech

Nike

One of Nike's most popular sets, Nike Tech enthusiasts have been know to purchase one in every color -- and the color choices are terrific. Style isn't the only feature on display here. A practical set made with performance in mind, this dressed up track suit is a perfect fit for the gym or game, not to mention a stylish way to come and go.

Why the Nike Tech full-zip hoodie will sell out:

The inclusive sizing ranges from XS to 4XL Tall.

Made from smooth fleece, this hoodie offers a structured look combined with a relaxed feel.

This hoodie features full zip hand pockets and drop shoulders that help you move without restriction.

Make it a set with the matching Nike Tech sweatpants. It features two slant hand pockets and an open hem, which adjusts with bungees. One of the most popular Christmas gifts of 2022 and sure to be popular in 2023, Nike Tech will appease even the most scrutinizing receiver.

Christmas gift for teen girls and women: Ugg Classic Mini

Ugg

There will likely be no Christmas gift more popular for women this year than the Ugg Classic Mini II Boot. How do we know? Because these were a hot seller last holiday season that resulted in backorders that spanned well into the summer.

The Ugg Classic Mini II boot features Ugg's signature soft sheepskin lining, which is like a cloud for your feet. SIzing and color choices are still available. That won't last. This is the perfect slip-on for before and after spin or yoga class, or for the trip to the gym where you'd prefer not to wear your gym shoes until you actually get there. And if we're being completely transparent, wearers find excuses to put their Ugg Classic Mini II boot on. They're that comfortable. No workout required.

We like to get our Uggs from Ugg, mainly so we know we're getting the real deal. They're $160 and are built to last (though not built to get wet). While you're shopping, add a pair to your cart for yourself. Once they sell out, they're likely gone for the season and there's no reason you shouldn't have a pair, too.

Why the Ugg Classic Mini II will sell out:

Ugg's signature shearling lining is both comfortable and warm.

Popular with everyone from teens to adults, the Ugg Classic Mini II is one of the most popular Christmas gifts this season.

These Uggs come in nine neutral colors. Choosing is tough, but you can't go wrong with any option.

This boot features a solid soft sole making these wearable for a day out or a trip to hot yoga.

The boot shaft is 5" high and pairs with just about anything.

This boot features solid overlock stitching that is constructed to be durable and long lasting.

Best sound for the gym: Apple AirPods Pro 2



Apple

Now at one of its lowest prices to date, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 may sell out as we approach the holiday season.

Featuring noise cancelling sound, three sizes of earbud tips and a charging case that allows you to charge your buds on-the-go, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 is offers some of the best sound for gym enthusiasts, hikers or anyone who loves their music or podcasts delivered as close to flawlessly as one could get.

Why we like the Apple AirPods Pro 2:

Walmart is offering one of the lowest prices to date on these buds.

The latest AirPods offer easy, personalized setup for Apple iPhone users.

Enjoy better noise cancellation (2x) than the first-generation Apple AirPods Pro.

Get up to 30 hours of battery life with the charging case.

Personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking means sound moves as you do.

These are sweat-resistant enough for use at the gym (IP54 rated).

Best Christmas gift for golfers: Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder

Callaway

We're big fans of the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder and CBS Sports readers are, too. An Amazon Prime Day bestseller, this 4.7-star rated range finder from one of golf's top brands is currently $100 off on Amazon. Consider the big discount a gift for you, too.

This range finder will impress this holiday season. For the golfer who loves tech and gadgets, this the gift to get.

Why we love the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Rangefinder:

At this price, this range finder has been a constant best seller on CBS Sports.

Measures of incline/decline to calculate slope adjusted distance

Equipped with 6x magnification for a range of 5-1,000 yards; accurate to +/- 1 yard

Pin-locking technology allows user to lock onto a pin up to 300 yards away

Pulse confirmation when laser confirms user has the right distance

Legal for tournament play

Includes premium molded hard carry case w/carabiner and elastic quick-close band

Most popular water bottle for the gym: Stanley Quencher With Straw

Amazon

Part reusable water bottle, part status symbol, the Stanley Quencher tumbler with straw is the water bottle of 2023. This leak-proof, stainless steel tumbler is (almost) dent proof. It comes in a variety of pastel and bright colors.

A regular sell out, this Stanley makes for the perfect teacher gift, co-worker gift and gym enthusiasts looking for the ultimate reusable water bottle.

Why the Stanley Quencher with straw will sell out:

The Stanley Quencher is one of the top-selling reusable water bottle of 2023.

This tumbler's top is created so the straw can't get loose, which means it won't get lost.

Stanley's top is leak proof, even at the straw opening.

Some color options are offered in very limited quantities.

Best gift for NFL fans: Travis Kelce No. 87 jersey

Fanatics

Thanks (depending on who you ask) to pop singer Taylor Swift, it's nearly impossible to get a Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce No. 87 player jersey. Fanatics has them back in stock, but that won't last longer than a 90's trend (Taylor reference, you're welcome).

If you're a Chiefs fan, Travis Kelce fan or Swiftie, jump on this jersey. It will sell out, and soon.

Why this Nike Travis Kelce No. 87 player jersey will sell out:

Four words: He's Taylor Swift's boyfriend.

Nike makes solid fan gear, their player jerseys made to last.

This an investment piece featuring side split hems for comfort and an authentic NFL Shield at the collar.

Best selling Christmas gift for under $50: Lululemon Mini Belt Bag

Lululemon

The always-sold-out Lululemon Mini Belt Bag is a far cry from the classic 1980's fanny pack whose days have long since passed. Lulu's ode to keeping us hands-free is high on style, not to mention convenience. This bag measures 7.1" x 1.6" x 4.1", which is just enough space to hold essentials.

Lululemon's belt bags go fast. A terrific Christmas gift under $50, you can't go wrong with this bag.

Why the Lululemon Mini Belt Bag will sell out:

This belt bag is popular with teens and both men and women alike.

The Mini Belt Bag comes in eight vibrant color choices.

This bag is made from water-repellant fabric.

