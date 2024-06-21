Phigolf

You've been working on your swing and quite frankly, it's looking good. The time you've been putting in is been paying off. Now you're inspired (maybe it was that Steph Curry hole-in-one) to up your game and take it to the next level.

That means bringing in the latest golf tech. Offering real-time feedback on everything from choosing the right clubs to distance to the flag and wind conditions, adding golf tech to your arsenal of tools can drastically improve your game (as well as the fun).

From simulators to launch monitors and rangefinders, the best golf tech has the potential to become your personal golf guide, kindly offering correction and guidance to help you reach your golf goals this summer. To help you get the best bang for your buck, here's an overview of the best golf rangefinders, launch monitors, simulators, golf watches and more in 2024.

The best golf launch monitors

A golf launch monitor uses Doppler radar or a camera to measure metrics on your shot, including carry distance, swing speed, ball speed, spin rate and more. Gather data from the moment your golf club hits the ball, a launch monitor offers feedback so you can improve your swing, choose the right golf clubs and have better control of your game.

Best golf launch monitor overall: Rapsodo Mobile golf launch monitor

Rapsodo's launch monitor (6.85 x 7.72 x 2.28 inches), a favorite of Amazon shoppers and CBS Sports readers alike, is pocket-sized and pairs with a mobile device for immediate swing replay. We like that this launch monitor fits in your pockets, pairs with an iPhone and offers many metrics generally saved for more expensive devices. The price also can't be beat.

Get it at Amazon for $299.

Top features of Rapsodo Launch Monitor:

The launch monitor uses primary Doppler radar technology combined with your mobile device.

Get personalized metrics and session highlights

It evaluates 24 shots, two approach targets, anddDriver swings to analyze your game in under 20 minutes.

It analyzes nine core metrics: swing, carry, spin, total, ball speed, launch direction, club speed, launch direction, launch apex, launch angle and smash factor.

It's compatible with iOS,



Best training features in a golf launch monitor: FlightScope Mevo Portable Gold launch monitor

FlightScope's 4.2-star rated launch monitor (3.5 by 1.5 by 2.4 inches) is lightweight and portable, allowing you to get feedback on your game anywhere you go. We like the eight-hour battery life which lasts a full day and then some on the course. A highlight here are the PGA and LPGA challenges, which keep you on your toes and up your game.

Right now, it's 30% off at Amazon. Get the popular launch monitor for just $349 (reduced from $499).

Top features of FlightScope Mevo:

The launch monitor measures eight full swing performance data parameters, including direct spin measurement

It includes PGA and LPGA challenges, long drive competition and range competition.

The battery life lasts up to eight hours, and the battery is rechargeable.

It can connect to your phone or other mobile device via Bluetooth.

Get automatic video with data overlay.

It's both iOS and Android compatible.

Easiest to use golf launch monitor: Voice Caddie Swing Caddie SC300i

Amazon buyers lauded this 4.4-star rated launch monitor (6.5 x 4.5 x 1 inch), calling it a terrific buy for the price. The voice commands offering distance data is a big plus here, keeping players focused on their swing and choosing the right clubs. The extended battery life is a top feature as well.

Top features of Swing Caddie SC300i:

It can be operated remotely with the included remote control.

The launch monitor measures carry/total distance, smash factor, launch angle, swing speed, apex, ball speed

It uses calibrating atmospheric pressure sensors combined with Bluetooth tracking of real-time data for highly precise analysis.

The voice output gives distance data.

Get up to 20 hours of battery life

See feedback on your shot on the LCD display.

It has a measuring range of 10-370 yards.

More great golf launch monitors:

The best golf rangefinders

Rangefinders vary in size from small handhelds to large -- but still portable -- devices that assess the distance to the flag, as well as incline and decline. Some can even track hazards and wind conditions to help the user better choose golf clubs. The cost for a quality rangefinder is $100 to $400, and many can be mounted on a stand bag or looped around the wrist for easy transport.

Best golf rangefinder overall: Callaway Golf 300 Pro

If you're having an "add to cart" moment and decide to stop reading in favor of the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope rangefinder, an Amazon best seller, our feelings won't be hurt. A highly accurate laser rangefinder, this offering tops most rangefinder roundups for good reason. Our readers strongly prefer the Callaway Golf 300 Pro to the other available choices.

The Callaway rangefinder has an MSRP of $300, though it regularly sells on Amazon for $200. Right now, it's been marked down to $180, an extra $20 in savings. Rated 4.7 stars.

Top features of Callaway Golf 300 Pro rangefinder:

It's accurate to +/- 1 yard.

It uses pulse confirmation when the laser has the right distance.

There is a convenient external slope on/off switch, making it legal for tournament play.

It includes a premium molded hard carry case with a carabiner and elastic quick-close band.

Most advanced golf rangefinder: Garmin Approach Z82



Known for high-end GPS smartwatches, Garmin takes its superior GPS technology to the golf course with the Garmin Approach Z82 Golf GPS. Built for precision accuracy, it's accurate within 10 inches of the flag up to 450 yards.

The premium golf rangefinder from Garmin also boasts image stabilization to make it easier to find the flag and lock your pin. Then, use the Laser Range Arc feature to draw an arc between you and the flag so you can see everything in play.

With full-color mapping of over 41,000 courses around the world, you can overlay the course's actual map on top of the view to get a better reference of where you are and what's around you, including all hazards.

For the most data-driven decisions when golfing, it's hard to beat the Garmin Approach. Get the premium laser rangefinder on sale at Amazon for $590 or order it directly from Garmin for $600.

Top features of Garmin Approach Z82:

Map overlays of over 41,000 courses worldwide show you the entire layout, including each hazard on the course you're playing.

Pin Pointer feature tells you the direction to the pin, which is helpful when you can't see the green.

Image stabilization makes it easier to find and range the flag.

Adjust yardage for uphill and downhill shots based on elevation change from where the user is standing to the flag.

This rangefinder also displays wind speed and direction.

Best golf rangefinder on a budget: Redtiger Golf rangefinder

Amazon

Featuring a range of up to 1,200 yards, slope switching and 7x magnification, the Redtiger Golf rangefinder is an affordable device with all the features of a pricier model.

The Amazon best seller is currently on deep discount at Amazon. Regularly priced at $160, it's on sale for $110. Make sure to clip the digital coupon to take an extra $20 off of the price. That brings the price of this 4.4-star rated rangefinder to just $90.

Top features of the Redtiger Golf rangefinder:

This device has a range of 5 to 2000 yards.

It has an accuracy of .5 yards

There is a transflective LCD display and 7x magnification for a clear, quick reading.

This device is legal for tournament play using the slope switch.

This device features six different modes:

A magnetic strip easily attaches this rangefinder to golf clubs

This rangefinder is water-resistant (rated IP54).

More top-rated rangefinders

The best golf simulators

A golf simulator takes the boredom out of practice. They allow you to virtually practice on thousands of courses around the world, day or night. No broken windows here.

Most advanced golf simulator: OptiShot Golf in a Box 5

This Optishot Golf in a Box kit comes with everything you need to set up your own at-home golf simulator. That includes an HD projector, impact screen, turf mat, enclosure and more. The golf swing trainer that you'll use with the OptiShot 2 has an infrared sensor to track speed, path, carry distance, face angle and other key metrics you can use to improve your swing.

OptiShot 2 lets you golf (virtually) on the world's best courses. Best of all, there's no subscription required. The simulator and nearly all gameplay features are included at no extra charge. While there are in-game purchasing options like extra courses and season passes to participate in OptiShot's live tournaments, there's no paywall blocking any of the features of your simulator.

Note that this simulator runs on Windows 8, 10 or 11. It is not compatible with MacOS.

Get the all-inclusive golf in a box kit from Walmart for $6,000. The retailer also offers cheaper Optishot Golf kits priced as low as $1,500. They don't come with everything this complete kit does, but they still include the essentials.

Top features of OptiShot Golf in a Box 5:

Swing and club analysis offers instantaneous feedback on every shot.

You can compete against other OptiShot players from around the world.

No subscription is required to use this golf simulator or play against friends.

Best golf simulator for small spaces: Phigolf 2 golf simulator

This Amazon top seller comes with an ultra-realistic simulator featuring a smart sensor that makes you feel as if you've really struck a ball. Rated 4.0 stars on Amazon, Philgolf 2 Simulator's pre-set courses are a selling point, as is the ease of setup.

If you don't have a full room (or garage) you can dedicate to a golf simulator, the Phigolf 2 is your best bet. Using a Bluetooth golf swing trainer fitted with a swing sensor, this mobile golf simulator lets you practice using any compatible TV or mobile device.

It's not exactly the same as hitting a real ball, but it's impressively close for a golf simulator you can use in your living room. Plus, you can get it for just $239 at Walmart (reduced from $300), which makes this one of the most budget-friendly golf simulators by a long shot.

Top features of Phigolf 2 simulator:

The swing trainer and sensor analyze swinging, chipping, driving and putting, offering real-time feedback on your speed, tempo, attack angle, estimated distance and more.

Phigolf 2 features 76 courses and 3D data analysis to help you understand how you play and how to improve.

Online networking connects you with other players worldwide.

Easy setup takes the hassle out of getting started.

Most versatile golf simulator: Rapsodo MLM 2 Pro

Amazon

The Rapsodo MLM 2 Pro is a launch monitor that can become a golf simulator when you need it. A favorite of Amazon shoppers and CBS Sports readers alike, the pocket-sized launch monitor pairs easily and quickly with most devices.

The Rapsodo launch monitor uses a dual optical camera and radar to accurately track and record your swing. Get real-time feedback across 13 metrics to help you improve your golf swing and approach. You also get multiple ways to watch your swing replay, including in slow motion if you opt for the premium membership ($100 per year).

Made for indoor and outdoor use, you can take this launch monitor on the golf course or connect it to your projector and impact screen to create a precision at-home golf simulator. With access to more than 30,000 courses (some available only with a premium membership), this compact yet powerful device instantly becomes a premium golf simulator.

Get the versatile launch monitor and golf simulator for $695 at Amazon.

Top features of Rapsodo MLM 2 Pro:

Use it as a launch monitor on the golf course or as part of your own DIY golf simulator set up at home.

The Rapsodo MLM 2 Pro tracks 13 key metrics using a dual optical camera and radar for precision measurments.

Watch swing replays to perform your own swing analysis.

While a paid premium version exists, the free version offers plenty of features to get you started.

Shop more top-rated golf simulators

The best golf watches

A golf watch is a powerful smartwatch that's part rangefinder, part fitness tracker. Golf watches can track distance to the flag like a rangefinder and assess wind conditions to better help choose the right clubs, all while tracking fitness data like heart rate and calories burned. Some offer course maps and green contour data -- all on a small, stylish wearable.

Best golf watch overall: Garmin Approach S70

Amazon

The Garmin Approach S70 isn't your ordinary watch. It's a golfer's best friend, with cool features like a virtual caddie that suggests clubs based on wind and performance and preloaded maps of over 43,000 golf courses around the world. Even cooler, the watch can automatically detect which course you're on and download the latest map to your watch. So you won't have to waste a second searching through the database for the right map.

From your wrist, you can check wind speed and direction, green contour data, hazards and more to help make the best decisions about each shot. Use the "Plays Like" feature to let your watch automatically account for how all of those factors will affect your shot. It can even analyze your swing and give you personalized club recommendations based on that data.

Off the course, it's also a fully functional smartwatch with text and email alerts, Garmin Pay, health monitoring, activity tracking, sleep tracking and more. For the golfer who also has a life off the course (we've heard they exist), this is the golf watch that does it all.

Get the powerful Garmin golf watch from Amazon for $681 or from the PGA Tour Superstore for $700.

Top features of the Garmin Approach S70:

This watch features over 43K golf course maps.

The touchscreen offers superior brightness even on sunny days.

Get on-wrist course analysis, shot tracking, hazard info and precise green distances.

It can also analyze your swing and give you personalized club recommendations.

As a smart watch, the Garmin Approach S70 tracks blood oxygen levels, stress and energy levels, while also monitoring sleep and HRV status.

This smartwatch is lightweight and can help track wind conditions to establish the perfect shot.

Best alternative to the Garmin Approach S70: Bushnell Ion Elite

Amazon

The Garmin Approach S70 is feature-packed and versatile, but it's also $700. If you want comparable functionality on the course without the price tag, try the Bushnell Ion Elite. It offers almost as many golf features as the Garmin on an easy-to-read display.

You'll get access to maps of over 38,000 golf courses around the world and the ability to assess slope-adjusted distance with almost the same accuracy as a rangefinder. You'll also be able to check hazards, hole maps, and track your score--all from your wrist.

The tradeoff is that the Bushnell Ion Elite is light on non-golfing features that other smartwatches (including the Garmin) have. Aside from telling the time, it's not going to do much for you off the course. But if your top priority is accurate and detailed mapping, measuring and tracking, this golf watch does it all, does it well and does it for hundreds less than the Garmin Approach S70. You can get the Bushnell Ion Elite for as low as $189 at Amazon or buy it at the PGA Tour Superstore for $200.

Top features of the Bushnell Ion Elite:

With moveable pins and slope functionality, this golf watch is the closest thing to a rangefinder that fits on your wrist.

Use HoleView to see the layout of the hole as well as any upcoming hazards.

Auto course recognition uses GPS to automatically detect which course you're on so you don't have to search for the right map.

Scorekeeping, shot tracking, and tons of other features are accessible from the watch while even more detailed analysis is available in the app on your phone.

You can toggle the slope functionality off as needed to make this golf watch competition legal.

Best golf watch on a budget: Shot Scope G5

Amazon

The Shot Scope G5 is the best golf watch you'll find under $150. It's lightweight, easy-to-navigate and packs just enough features to help golfers improver their game. Over 36,000 golf course maps are preloaded on the watch. Though, there's no automatic course detection so you'll have to select the right map yourself.

During the game, you'll get an on-wrist scorecard and detailed shot tracking so you'll have all the data you need for a post mortem after the game. You'll also be able to see hazard information, distance and other essential data to help you plan your shot.

While it's a bit more basic than the other golf watches on this list, all of the essentials are there and the price point is hard to beat. So if you want a budget-friendly option that still packs enough features to be useful, the Shot Scope G5 is the golf watch for you.

The already budget-friendly golf watch is on sale at both Amazon and the PGA Tour Superstore for $130 (reduced from $150).

Top features of the Shot Scope G5:

More than 36,000 golf course maps are preloaded onto the watch.

This golf watch has all the essential features golfers need, like hazard information, distance, shot tracking, and a digital scorecard.

It's lightweight and sporty enough to wear as your off-course watch, too.

More popular golf watches