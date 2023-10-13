Nike

It's release day: Nike is unveiling the just-dropped Air Jordan 1 Low Golf x Travis Scott shoe. The neutral olive-tone Nike Air Jordan Nike golf shoe by rapper Travis Scott is one of the most highly-anticipated golf shoes to come on the market. It's also incredibly hard to get.

Here's how to score your own pair of the Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Golf x Travis Scott.

How to buy the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf x Travis Scott shoe: Nike SNKRS app

The shoe drops on Friday, Oct. 13 at 2:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. PT). If you want to get a pair, you'll need to download the SNKRS app and enter a lottery to win the opportunity to purchase your own pair of the highly-coveted Travis Scott x Jordans Brand golf collab. Nike is rumored to have only made 10,000 pairs available, so competition will be fierce. Download the app now so you're ready when this shoe drops.

First look at the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf x Travis Scott shoe

Launching on October 13 (that's today!), downloading the SNKRS app and entering the golf shoe lottery will put you in the queue to score your own pair of this coveted shoe. What's all the hype about? Keep reading.

Top features of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf shoe:

This golf shoe features Nike's signature style, which adds modern styling to golf shoes.

This shoe features an upper constructed of premium nubuck leather and mesh.

This golf shoe features reverse Swooshes.

Unique branding on the tongue tags features "Cactus Jack" motifs, as do the heels and printed insoles.

This shoe's outsoles are golf course-ready.

This shoe arrives with special packaging and extra laces.

Another great Nike golf shoe buy instead: Air Jordan 1 Low G

In the event you don't win the golf shoe lottery, but are still in the market for a cool golf shoe, Air Jordan 1 Low G gets you close. Inspired by one of Nike's most iconic sneakers, it features an integrated traction pattern to keep you steady on the course. But this shoe's clubhouse cool is the real star of the show.

This cool golf shoe is available in six unique color ways.

Top features of the Air Jordan 1 Low G:

Encapsulated air in the heel adds cushion to every step.

This shoe features a Wings logo on the heel.

The traction pattern features a pivot circle, a nod to this shoe's original classic styling.

Travis Scott may be new to the golf shoe world having developed a love of the game from close friend DJ Khaled, but Nike and Jordan Brand have been in the golf shoe game for a long time. A top-seller and fan favorite is the Jordan Retro 6 G. The all white shoe features two unique color way choices on the sole, tongue and heel. Keep reading for more on this terrific golf shoe, still available if the Travis Scott x Jordan golf collab sells out.

Top features of Jordan Retro 6 G:

This shoe features Nike's top golf technology coupled with signature Jordan style.

Spikes on the outside add grip and stability on the course.

The molded heel tab is on the back of the sneaker, a personal request of Jordan himself dating back to his basketball days in 1991.



This shoe's design was inspired by Michael Jordan's German sports car.

Jordan himself requested the Jordan Brand team create a classic golf shoe with MJ's flare included. The Jordan ADG 4 golf shoe is just that. This shoe comes in four color ways, each with enough style to show off your personality and enough classic styling to keep your focus on the game.

Top features of Jordan ADG 4 golf shoe:

The Jordan Brand iconic elephant print lines the heel.



This shoe is created from supple, full-grain leather.

The rubber sole features an integrated traction pattern that keeps you steady on the course.

This shoe features Nike's responsive technology offering maximum comfort all day.

An incredibly lightweight shoe, this golf shoe is also designed to be durable.

