Callaway

Golf pro likes Jon Rahm and golf enthusiasts like Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry are fans. And judging by your October Prime Day purchases, CBS Sports readers are also fans of Callaway Golf products.

It makes sense that golf pros and weekend amateurs alike have come to count on the golf brand for top-notch clubs, gear and accessories. When it comes to golf products, the Callaway name is synonymous with craftsmanship and quality.

While Amazon October Prime Day 2023 ends at 11:59 p.m PT tonight, there's still plenty of time to score top-notch Callaway gear, deep Prime Day discounts and all. This Callaway Laser Rangerfinder, currently on sale for $170 (reduced from $300), is a consistent favorite of our readers. Our readers also love the Callaway Golf Ball Retriever for Water, which comes in two sizes with sale pricing starting at $28.

Before Amazon Big Deal Days ends for the season, swing into these terrific last-minute Callaway golf deals.

Save $100 on the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder

Amazon

If range finders had a popularity contest, the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder would win by a landslide. A top-seller on Amazon and a favorite of CBS Sports readers, this terrific range finger is currently 33% off on Amazon.

This range finder is on sale for $170 (reduced from $300). Note this deal is only available for Amazon Prime members.

Top features of Callaway Golf 300 Pro Rangefinder:

Measures of incline/decline to calculate slope adjusted distance

Equipped with 6x magnification for a range of 5-1,000 yards

Accurate to +/- 1 yard

Can measure in yards or meters

Pin-locking technology allows user to lock onto a pin up to 300 yards away

Pulse confirmation when laser confirms user has the right distance

External slope on/off swich

Legal for tournament play

Includes premium molded hard carry case w/carabiner and elastic quick-close band

Amazon

Now just $28 for the 6-foot version or $40 for the 15-foot size, the Callaway Golf Ball Retriever offers the ability to retrieve your golf ball from water landings without getting wet yourself. This high-quality aluminum golf ball retriever comes in two sizes and can save the ball that really missed the mark.

Top features of the Callaway Golf Ball Retriever:

This ball retriever comes with a dual zip cover.

It can easily be stored in your golf bag alongside your clubs.

Featuring an ergonomic handle, this ball retriever is easy to handle even when fully extended.

Get a new set of clubs this Prime Day: Strata by Callaway Complete Men's Set

Strata by Callaway men's 12-piece complete golf set Amazon

We can't say enough good things about Callaway Golf, a favorite brand of top-tier golfers like No. 3 Jon Rahm. Judging by your response to anything Callaway that we suggest, you can't say enough good things either.

October Prime Day feels like Christmas come early thanks to this terrific deal on the Strata by Callaway Complete golf set. Starting with the men's set (ladies, we've got you covered as well), the 9-piece, 12-piece, 14-piece and 16-piece sets are all on sale. Prime Day just keeps getting better.

The Strata by Callaway 9-piece set is on sale for Amazon Big Deal Days for $255 (reduced from $300).

Features of the Strata by Callaway 9-piece set (Intro):

A best seller on Amazon, this set includes: driver, 5 hybrid, 7 iron, 9 iron, sand wedge, putter, grey stand bag.

This set is a terrific choice for new golfers and features high quality clubs.

This set comes with a stand bag that features five convenient pockets, an additional cooler pocket, a rain hood and a backpack strap system.

This set is designed for maximum performance right out of the box.

Features of the Strata by Callaway 12-piece set (Strata):

An Amazon top-seller, the 12-piece set includes: driver, 3 wood, 5 hybrid, 6-9 iron, PW, putter, blue stand bag and two head covers.



For beginning to intermediate skill levels and returning players.

Designed for max distance, forgiveness, and control.

The hybrid is a great alternative to long irons that can be difficult to play.

The lightweight stand bag features five pockets, an additional cooler pocket (no warm water for you!), a rain hood, and a backpack strap system.

Reviewers say Strata by Callaway is an "impressive" set, especially for the price.

This set is rated 4.6 stars on Amazon.

The 12-piece set is now $378 (reduced from $400).



Features of the Strata by Callaway 14-piece set (Strata Plus):

. Accuracy and distance technologies are put in play here to help player's shots go the distance with increased accuracy.

Includes: driver, 3 wood, 5 hybrid, 6-9 iron, PW and SW, putter, red stand bag and three head covers

Great for all skill levels, but particularly suited for beginning and middle-level players

The driver has a 460cc club head with a large sweet spot for increased distance

Reviewers like the stand bag's strap system and how it includes "every club you'd need to get you out of most situations"

Rated 4.6 stars on Amazon

Regularly priced at $500, the 14-piece set is now $15% off.

Features of the Strata by Callaway 16-piece set (Strata Ultimate):

This high-performance set includes: driver, 3 wood, 4 & 5 hybrid, 6 to 9 ion, PW and SW, putter, blue stand bag and four head covers



The full titanium driver features a large sweet spot and increased forgiveness

The irons feature flight technology that gives max control combined with distance for increased control on your shots

Reviewers noted the driver was easy to use and touted increased confidence on the course thanks to the driver's large sweet spot

Rated 4.6 stars on Amazon

Regularly priced at $600, the 16-piece set is now $61 off.

Strata by Callaway complete women's golf set Amazon

When it comes to women's golf sets, Callaway is an industry leader as well. This Amazon October Prime Day deal also includes Strata by Callaway women's complete set, with 15% off on the 11, 14 and 16-piece sets.

Regularly priced at $400, the 11-piece set is now $311 for Amazon Big Deal Days.

Key features of the Strata by Callaway 11-piece set (Strata):

Includes: driver, 5 wood, 7 and 9 iron, SW, putter, pink stand bag and three head covers



Reviewers liked the set's lightweight 460cc driver; its large sweet spot a winner with buyers

Hybrid designed to give players an accessible alternative to long irons, which can be difficult to use

Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon

Key features of the Strata by Callaway 14-piece set (Strata Plus):

Designed for increased distance and forgiveness

includes: driver, 5 wood, 5 hybrid, 6 to 9 iron, OW and SW, putter, teal stand bag and three headcovers.

Weighting technologies in irons helps improve control

The lightweight set and bag scored with Amazon reviewers

Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon

This set is now $464, reduced from $500

Key features of the Strata by Callaway 16-piece set (Ultimate):

Includes: driver, 3 wood, 4 & 5 hybrid, 6-9 iron, pitching wedge and sand wedge, putter, purple stand bag, 4 head covers



Great set for all skill levels

This set features a sand wedge, often missed by players using smaller sets

The stand bag is lightweight (popluar with users) and features convenient pockets and a back strap

Reviewers were quick to comment on the quality of this set, on par with what they've come to expect from Callaway

Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon

This set is now $510.

Amazon Prime members save $46 on the Callaway Odyssey Indoor Putting Green

Amazon

This terrific indoor 12-foot putting mat from Callaway is a high quality training aid that helps simulate a real putting green. The high-quality construction, including solid backing helps eliminate folds, bends and movement that make similar products relatively useless over time.

Now $104, this Callaway indoor putting green is usually sold for $150.

Top features of the Callaway indoor putting green:

This training aid features a ramp and five recessed cups with hole-fill inserts designed to help you improve your aim and speed.

An optional foam wedge is included, which placed under the mat helps improve putts.

This mat earns 4.3 stars on Amazon.

Save $10: Callaway Golf Chev Stand B

Amazon

Amazon's Callaway sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your gear. This midsize four-way top stand bag is durable, lightweight and on sale. That's a winning combo.

Top features of the Callaway Chev Stand Bag:

This bag features four-way top with full-length dividers.

There are six pockets including a velour-lined valuables pocket, an insulated water bottle pocket and a large apparel pocket.

Featured here is also a hook and loop glove attachment.

This bag is made from durable ripstop fabric.

Amazon

Putt with more confidence thanks to Callaway's updated Odyssey Putter. Choose from 2-Ball or Triple Track options. A hit with Amazon buyers, this putter earns 4.4 stars and rave reviews from buyers who "love, love, love" it.

Top features of the Callaway Odyssey 10 Golf Putter:

Engineered to help you frame the ball with your intended line.



Offers more consistency in your stroke.

The putt design here emphasizes alignment.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon's early Black Friday sale in October. Some are calling the two-day event October Prime Day or Prime Day Part 2 because of the size and scope of the sale. In 2022, this October sale was called the Prime Early Access Sale.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. The sale starts at midnight Pacific time.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to tap the button below and sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What else is on sale during Prime Big Deal Days?

The second Prime Day event of 2023 will kick off the holiday shopping season with early deals on thousands of popular brands and essentials like massage guns, treadmills, rowing machines, smartwatches, gym headphones, bone conduction headphones, free weights, home gym equipment, fitness apparel, shoes and more.

What other retailers are holding competing Big Deal Days or early Black Friday sales?

Amazon isn't the only retailer slashing prices this month. You can also find great deals on your favorite brands at other major retailers. Here are the top sale events we're watching in the coming week:

The best deals at Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event

Best Prime Big Deal Days deals on sports tech

Best Prime Big Deal Days deals on home gym gear

Best Prime Big Deal Days deals on sports equipment

More Prime Big Deal Days coverage at CBS News