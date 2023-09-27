Some of the most reviewer-loved items from Callaway golf are on sale on Amazon. Pros like Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Sam Burns all rep Callaway on the PGA Tour, not to mention countless weekend warriors who know the name Callaway is synonymous with craftsmanship and quality.

Around here at CBS Sports, our readers are quick to press add to cart on anything Callaway. This Callaway Laser Rangerfinder, currently on sale for $200 (reduced from $300), is a consistent favorite of our readers. Our readers also love the Callaway Golf 2022 Chrome Soft X Golf Balls, now $45 (reduced from $50).

We'd hate for you to take time away from practicing your swing, but the Callaway sale on Amazon is too good to pass up. Like the best caddy, we're taking the load off this sale for you and curating the best of the best deals. All you have to do is scroll and shop.

Save $100 on the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder

If range finders had a popularity contest, the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder would win by a landslide. A top-seller on Amazon and a favorite of CBS Sports readers, this terrific range finger is currently 33% off on Amazon.

Top features of Callaway Golf 300 Pro Rangefinder:

Measures of incline/decline to calculate slope adjusted distance

Equipped with 6x magnification for a range of 5-1,000 yards

Accurate to +/- 1 yard

Can measure in yards or meters

Pin-locking technology allows user to lock onto a pin up to 300 yards away

Pulse confirmation when laser confirms user has the right distance

External slope on/off swich

Legal for tournament play

Includes premium molded hard carry case w/carabiner and elastic quick-close band

Save $10: Callaway Golf 2022 Chrome Soft X Golf Balls

Get Tour level speed with Callaway's newly enhanced ball, now $40 on Amazon (reduced from $50) per dozen.

Top features of Callaway Soft Chrome X Golf Balls:

This ball is a terrific option for intermediate to advanced players with a fast swing.

This ball offers excellent spin consistency.

You can get Tour level short game control with this ball.

This ball offers high balls speeds off the tee.

Now just $35 (reduced from $40), the Callaway Golf Ball Retriever offers the ability to retrieve your golf ball from water landings without getting wet yourself. This high-quality aluminum golf ball retriever comes in two sizes and can extend up to 15 feet to save the ball that really missed the mark.

Top features of the Callaway Golf Ball Retriever:

This ball retriever comes with a dual zip cover.

It can easily be stored in your golf bag alongside your clubs.

Featuring an ergonomic handle, this ball retriever is easy to handle even when fully extended.

An Amazon top seller, Callaway's high-performance Strata golf set features a larger sweet spot on the driver, giving you more control. It's currently $60 off at Amazon.

Key features of the Strata by Callaway 16-piece set (Strata Ultimate):

This high-performance set includes: driver, 3 wood, 4 & 5 hybrid, 6 to 9 ion, PW and SW, putter, blue stand bag and four head covers



The full titanium driver features a large sweet spot and increased forgiveness

The irons feature flight technology that gives max control combined with distance for increased control on your shots

Reviewers noted the driver was easy to use and touted increased confidence on the course thanks to the driver's large sweet spot

Rated 4.6 stars on Amazon

Save $10: Callaway Golf Chev Stand B

Amazon's Callaway sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your gear. This midsize four-way top stand bag is durable, lightweight and on sale. That's a winning combo.

Top features of the Callaway Chev Stand Bag:

This bag features four-way top with full-length dividers.

There are six pockets including a velour-lined valuables pocket, an insulated water bottle pocket and a large apparel pocket.

Featured here is also a hook and loop glove attachment.

This bag is made from durable ripstop fabric.

Putt with more confidence thanks to Callaway's updated Odyssey Putter. Choose from 2-Ball or Triple Track options. A hit with Amazon buyers, this putter earns 4.4 stars and rave reviews from buyers who "love, love, love" it.

Top features of the Callaway Odyssey 10 Golf Putter:

Engineered to help you frame the ball with your intended line.



Offers more consistency in your stroke.

The putt design here emphasizes alignment.

