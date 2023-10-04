Apple

The Apple Watch 9 is the latest and greatest watch in Apple's wearable lineup, but don't sleep on the Apple Watch 8. It's still fully supported by Apple, chock full of great features, and -- most importantly -- on sale for 25% off ahead of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. The retailer has marked the Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm) down to $299, reduced from $399, while the larger Apple Watch 8 GPS (45mm) is now $350.

The LTE-connected version is also on sale: You can get the Apple Watch 8 LTE (41mm) for $399, reduced from $499, and the Apple Watch 8 LTE is on sale too (with limited quantities). So no matter which size or version of the Apple Watch you're looking for, you'll find a great clearance deal on it at Amazon.

Tap the button below to save $100 or more, or read on to learn why we love the Apple Watch 8 (and why you will too).

Do you actually need an Apple Watch?



To be honest, you do. That's because the Apple Watch Series 8 is so much more than a watch.

Says one Amazon reviewer: "This is probably the most useful watch to own when it comes to health related tracking. It can track everything from your heart rate, exercise, standing time, distance, and sleep." Apple Watches can control your music, send emails, respond to texts and even answer phone calls. Your Apple Watch can even detect a car accident and call emergency services. It also offers a lot of fitness tracking options, making it a great wearable to take to the gym, HIIT class or even on a hike.

We love that Apple Watches are sturdy, stylish and boast all that style and technology we Apple users have come to know and love.

Note, however, that you'll need an Apple iPhone to get the most out of your Apple Watch. They're not fully compatible with Android phones. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (save $30 when you buy through Samsung) and Google Pixel Watch (on sale for $294) make great smartwatch alternatives for Android owners.

Apple Watch Series 8 is $100 off at Amazon

Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 features advanced health sensors and apps. You can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe and connected. It's a helpful, stylish accessory for users of all ages who want to monitor their health while staying safe on the go.

Why we love the Apple Watch 8:

It sets up and pairs effortlessly with your Apple iPhone.

The Apple Watch has large ecosystem of top-rated fitness apps tailored to sport-specific needs.

It's rated IPX6, so while you can't wear it swimming, it will resist sweat at the gym and splashes of water.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in four colors and two sizes (41mm and 45mm). It pairs effortlessly with Apple iPhones, but note that the Apple Watch is largely incompatible with Android smartphones.

Apple Watch 8 (41mm), $299 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch 8 (45mm), $350 (reduced from $429)

Apple Watch 8 LTE (41mm), $399 (reduced from $499)

The Apple Watch Series 9 is also cheaper on Amazon



Apple

While it's not on sale yet, Amazon has already dropped the price of the Apple Watch 9 below Apple's list price. So if you want the latest generation, you can get it for $390 instead of $399 by ordering it from Amazon.

The most impressive upgrade coming with the Apple Watch 9 is probably Siri Health. This will make starting your workouts and getting status updates along the way a breeze. Instead of navigating the watch screen, just say "Siri, start an outdoor run workout" or "Siri, start a yoga workout." Your new watch will immediately start tracking the activity, even when you're not connected to Wi-Fi or a cellular network.

You can also ask Siri for updates during a session like what your current heart rate is or how much distance you've covered so far. With this voice command functionality, you won't have to stop or slow down to look at your watch when you want to check your stats. Finally, you can log health data with Siri, too. Log your latest weight check in, the start of your period, or when you've taken your medication all via voice command.

When you pair Siri Health with the new Double Tap feature, mid-workout watch navigation will be easier than ever. Double Tap is a new gesture you can use to interact with your watch without having to touch the screen. Simply tap your index and thumb finger together twice in a row and the Apple Watch 9 will answer or end a call, start or stop a timer, play or pause your music or whatever else you need it to do.

This makes it a great choice for people who need to interact with their watch during workouts to check stats or start and stop timers. The hands-free functionality will seriously improve your workout experience so you can accurately log your activity without having to fuss with your watch.

It's also a great option for the multi-taskers. If you tend to squeeze in your exercise during the workday, for example, the ability to answer calls or reply to emails without having to stop your workout is a game changer.

The Apple Watch 9 is now available for purchase at Amazon and other retailers now. Prices start at $389. You can protect your investment by adding two years of Apple Care+ for $79.

Our favorite new features of the Apple Watch Series 9:

Siri Health turns Siri into your built-in fitness trainer, letting you start or stop workouts, check your health stats, and more with voice commands on your watch, with no Wi-Fi required.

The new double tap gesture lets you control any active app on your watch by double tapping your finger and thumb so you don't have to stop or slow down to navigate your watch.

The improved dictation is up to 25% more accurate so you can reply to texts, email and more while you work out.

Android alternative: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6



Samsung

You need an Apple iPhone to get the most out of your Apple Watch. If you're an Android phone owner, consider going with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. It includes all of the best features and sensors of the 4.6-star-rated Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, with some notable upgrades. It's compatible with Android devices in a way that the Apple Watch 8 is not.

It's currently available for $300 at Amazon and Samsung.

Key features of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6:

Android compatible

Comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes (larger is $30 extra)

Rotating bezel controls are back

Bezel is now smaller, giving you more screen space (1.3" and 1.5")

2 GB RAM, 16GB storage

Auto workout tracking can identify running, swimming, rowing and more



IP68 rated (water-resistant in up to 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes)

Measures blood oxygen saturation and monitors your heart (ECG functionality)

Charge lasts for one to three days, depending on usage



Shop Apple Watch charging stations on sale:

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Day?



Amazon Prime Big Deal Day is Amazon's early Black Friday sale in October. Some are calling the two-day event October Prime Day or Prime Day Part 2 because of the size and scope of the sale. In 2022, this October sale was called the Prime Early Access Sale.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Day 2023?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10 and October 11, 2023. The sale starts at midnight Pacific time.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Day deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Day offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to tap the button below and sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What else is on sale during Prime Big Deal Day?

The second Prime Day event of 2023 will kick off the holiday shopping season with early deals on thousands of popular brands and essentials like massage guns, treadmills, rowing machines, smartwatches, gym headphones, bone conduction headphones, free weights, home gym equipment, fitness apparel, shoes and more.

What other retailers are holding competing Big Deal Day or early Black Friday sales?

Amazon isn't the only retailer slashing prices this month. You can also find great deals on your favorite brands at other major retailers. Here are the top sale events we're watching in the coming week:

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on October 10 and October 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

is happening on October 10 and October 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale will run from October 9 through October 12.

will run from October 9 through October 12. Nike's Ultimate sale is running from October 8 through October 15.

Shop other great fitness deals from Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event