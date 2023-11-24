Save $100 on this adjustable weight that goes from 10 pounds up to 90 pounds during Walmart's Black Friday sale. Walmart

Say hello to of our favorite Black Friday deals this year: Walmart is offering a top-of-the-line adjustable dumbbell at a deep discount. The FitRx SmartBell XL features a space-saving design that eliminates the clutter of an entire free weight set in your home gym. Use just a single adjustable dumbbell that does the work of a 17-piece set. It also comes with a convenient tray for storing your weights when you're done working out.

Normally listed at $250 for a single dumbbell, you can get the adjustable dumbbell today for just $150. This is one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals we've seen for anyone looking to upgrade their home gym this year.

Get the FitRx SmartBell XL for 40% off at Walmart

With a weight range of 10 pounds to 90 pounds, this FitRx adjustable weight packs a serious workout in a single dumbbell. The quick-select design lets you choose from 17 different weight plate combinations so this space-saving dumbbell replaces 17 dumbbells in your home gym.

In addition to saving tons of space in your home gym, the FitRx features a premium design on par with the Bowflex SelectTech adjustable weight. That includes a comfortable, non-slip rubberized grip and a quick-adjust dial so you can adjust the weight with one hand.

You can get the top-rated adjustable weight during Walmart's Black Friday sale for just $150 (reduced from $250).

Or save on a CBS Sports reader favorite: Bowflex SelectTech 552

If you want a pair of adjustable dumbbells, it's hard to go wrong with the best-selling Bowflex's SelectTech 552. On sale at Amazon for Black Friday, you can get a set for just $300 right now (reduced from $429). That's just one of many incredible Bowflex deals we found today.

Sold as a pair, this weight set replaces 15 sets of weights, or 30 individual dumbbells. It can be used with Bowflex's JRNY mobile-only membership (free for two months) for motion tracking technology that counts your reps and tracks your form in real time. It's like having your own personal trainer right at home.

"Easy to operate right out of the box," raves one Amazon reviewer about this 4.8-star-rated weight set. "The weight range is phenomenal. I mean, come on. To be able to have the equivalent of 30 dumbbells ranging from 5 to 52.5 pounds and be able to tuck them neatly away in the corner somewhere? Yeah."

The larger Bowflex SelectTech 1090, which goes from 10 pounds up to 90 pounds, is also on deep discount today. Get a single extra large adjustable dumbbell for just $299 (reduced from $399).

Looking for even more Black Friday deals? Fashion, beauty, sports fan gear, fitness equipment, furniture, appliances, mattresses, toys – no matter the category, we have your holiday shopping needs covered. Plus, we're sharing ways to help you make your dollar work harder during Cyber Week and beyond.

