Whether you're heading into Hell Week (and good luck to you), or you're the parent of a student athlete starting fall sports, the right sports bag will make a big difference in keeping gear organized, clean and accounted for.

Whether it's a water resistant gym bag with a specific shoe compartment like this terrific bag from Wilson, or a duffle with room for a helmet or a ball, start the high school sports season off right with the right gear bag.

The best sports bags for high school athletes



If you're still holding out hope that last year's sports bag will take you or your child through the 2023-2024 season, now is a good time to rethink that strategy. Last year's bag may be holding it together by a thread, literally. Any gym bag takes a beating, but a high school bag goes through a lot. And, it shows.

Rather than start the sports season off with a tattered or dirty bag, this is the perfect time to refresh and start fresh. Here are our top picks for the new school year.

Best overall sports bag: Wilson Player Equipment Bag

Whether you're playing football this season, or tackling any other fall sport, Wilson's equipment bag (12" L x 14" W x 24" H) keeps gear organized and clean. The bag features a large main compartment that fits a helmet, shoulder pads and small accessories. The bag is water resistant and offers a vented shoe compartment that keeps shoes separate and the bag smelling fresh.

"Fits every piece of my son's (football) equipment inside with room to spare," says one Amazon reviewer about this 4.7-star-rated bag.

Why we like the Wilson Tackle Football Player Equipment Bag:

Designed with football in mind, this bag has space to carry your helmet, pads and cleats.

It features padded shoulder straps for added comfort.

There's a small interior pocket that's perfect for stashing a cellphone during practice.

Wilson Tackle Football Player Equipment Bag, $70

Features a sports ball compartment: Athletico National Soccer Backpack

Athletico's sports backpack features storage for two soccer balls (basketball, football or volleyball as well), cleats, two large water bottles, a 15-inch tablet and still has room for small accessories. Designed by an athlete, this bag offers a vented top ball compartment as well as a middle compartment with a seven-pocket accessories organizer and a bottom ball pocket that's vented as well.

Why we like the Athletico National Soccer Backpack:

Its 600 Denier polyester exterior resists dirt, water and mud, making it a great all-season bag.

The vented shoe compartment helps minimize odors.

Features two compression straps, which help carry your gear without feeling overly bulky or tight.

Athletico National Soccer Backpack, $40

Top pick for practice or the gym: Lululemon Wanderlust Backpack

Designed for anyone on the move, Lulu's sporty backpack (14.2" L x 6.1" W x 20.1" H) features an easy-access drawstring enclosure with a buckle closure on top, water-repellant fabric and two side water bottle holders. Sturdy zippered pockets keep small accessories like a phone or mouth guard easily accessed, yet safe. Stylish and well-constructed, you can't lose with this bag.

Why we like the Lululemon Wanderlust Backpack:

It can be used for sports and school -- the exterior padded pocket holds an up to 16-inch laptop.

Its loaded with pockets for stashing gear and keeping sweaty items separated.

It has adjustable exterior straps, so you can secure your yoga mat or other sports gear.

Lululemon Wanderlust 25L Backpack, $158

Our favorite duffel: Under Armour Undeniable 5.0 Duffle Bag

Offered in over two dozen colors and patterns, UA's sports large duffel (14.5"W x 14.1"H x 29.5"L when full) features element-battling storm technology with a highly water-resistant finish. The side panels are foam lined as is the bottom for increased durability. While duffels rarely offer water bottle storage, this bag has a dual water bottle slip pocket that makes staying hydrated easier.

Why we like the Under Armour Undeniable 5.0 Duffle:

This bag features a large, vented pocket for soiled clothing and shoes and an internal slip that keeps things organized.



It's available in 25 color ways, so it's easy to find a bag that fits your style.

You can order this bag in larger and smaller sizes as well.

Under Armour Undeniable 5.0 Duffle Bag (large), $40 (reduced from $50)

Best backpack for away games: Adidas 5-Star Team Backpack

This bag features a zippered pocket with ventilation, helping to air out dirty gear and keep shoes fresh. The padded compartment can safely secure a laptop up to 15 inches. The base is water resistant, perfect for muddy fields and spilled water bottles. But our favorite feature of this bag is the wide open space for team embroidery, branding or the student athlete's initials.

Adidas 5-Star Team Backpack, $46 (reduced from $70)

Our favorite duffel with shoe storage: Mier large duffel

Mier's sports duffel with shoe compartment (: 24" L X 12.5" W X 12" overall size) earns 4.6 stars from Amazon buyers, impressed with this bag's ample storage and durable construction.

The U-shaped opening helps athletes access their gear quickly and the multiple pockets keep things organized. This bag features: one outside large pocket, one outside large zipper pocket, one size zipper pocket plus one side mesh pocket for a water bottle.

This bag is comfortable and easy to transport, but our favorite feature here is the large water-resistant shoe compartment, which has ample space to hold large-sized shoes and cleats.

Available in eight color choices.

MIER Large Duffel Gym Bag with Shoe Compartment, $40

Shop more backpacks and bags for high school athletes:

