The best tennis rackets in 2023

Whether or not you can swing like Carlos Alcaraz or serve like Jessica Pegula, the right tennis racket is the first step toward perfecting your game. In fact, making sure you have the right racket for you, from head size to your style of play, can be the key to getting to the next level on the court.

As much as you love that old racket (thank you for your service), it's your time to shine on the court. That means you need a new racket.

What to look for in a tennis racket



Regardless of skill level, there are key factors every tennis player should consider when purchasing a new racket.

Head size: The head size of a racket is measured in square inches. Larger head sizes (measuring over 100 square inches) offer more forgiveness on off-center hits, while smaller head sizes provide more control and precision. Newer players should look for a racket with a larger head size, which will feature a larger sweet spot in the center.

Weight: When it comes to the weight of a racket, the lighter it is, the easier it is to maneuver. Newer players should look for lighter rackets, weighing less than 10 ounces, which offer more racket speed. Heavier rackets provide more power and stability, but require more strength from the player.

Grip size: A racket's grip size is the circumference of the handle. Most rackets come in various grip sizes (for example, 4 1/4, 4 3/8, 5). Playing too long with a grip that's too small can lead to tennis elbow. Playing with a grip that's too large can inhibit serving and also lead to tennis elbow.

Measure your grip size by opening your hand (palm up) with your fingers extended close together. Place a ruler at the bottom lateral crease of your palm (somewhere just below the knuckles) and measure to the tip of your ring finger.

If you're between sizes, choose the smaller grip size. It's easier to add overgrip to a racket to increase the grip size, but it's rarely possible to decrease grip size on a racket.

Length: Standard rackets measure 27 inches, though it's possible to purchase a racket that is shorter or longer. Longer rackets offer more reach and power, while a shorter racket is easier to maneuver.

The best tennis rackets in 2023

From top-rated, 4.8-star Amazon finds to the preferred rackets of tennis professionals, here are our picks for the best tennis rackets in 2023.

Head Ti.S6 Racket

Amazon

The lightweight HEAD Ti.S6 composite tennis racket is constructed from a combination of titanium and graphite, which gives the racket both power and durability. Note, this is a longer racket, measuring 27.25 inches. Rated 4.7 stars.

Head size: 115 square inches

Weight: 8 oz.

Length: 27 1/4 inches

HEAD Ti.S6 Tennis Racquet, $100

Pure Drive Babolat

Amazon

Babolat first introduced the Pure Drive tennis racket in 1994 and it quickly became the gold standard for power. Each subsequent model has brought innovation, making Pure Drive one of the most popular and versatile rackets available even today.

The racket's High Torsional Rigidity (HTR) system brings increased rigidity to produce more explosive shots, while the elliptical frame structure creates resistance and rigidity. Rated 4.6 stars.

Head size: 100 square inches

Weight: 10.6 oz.

Pure Drive Babolat, $249

HEAD Prestige Tour Racket

Amaazon

Previously known to HEAD buyers as Prestige Pro, the Prestige Tour is engineered for precision. A terrific option for seasoned players looking for a stable racket and impressive command over the ball, HEAD added a uniquely flexible Auxetic construction to the racket's yoke, optimizing ball feedback at impact location.

Head size: 95 square inches

Weight: 11.08 oz.

HEAD Prestige Tour Tennis Racquet, $239 (reduced from $269)

Yonex VCore 100

Amazon

The latest VCORE is a great pick for intermediate players. This model features new frame geometry delivering precise spin and control, ultimately meaning deeper baseline strokes.

Head size: 100 square inches

Weight: 11.03 oz.

Yonex VCore 100, $259

Wilson Blade 98 V8 Tennis Racket

Amazon

The Blade 98 features a new layup, improving stability and delivering a more connected-to-the-ball feel popular with aggressive players and precise hitters. The elastic finish on the frame morphs between shades of green and copper, a wow for opponents. Rated 4.8 stars.

Head size: 98 square inches



Weight: 11.3 oz.

Wilson Blade 98 V8 Tennis Racket (unstrung), $245

Tecnifibre T-Fight ISO Tennis Racket Series



Amazon

The racket of choice of World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, this is the only T-Flight model with a dense 18x19 string pattern, which delivers a more controlled feel on impact. This is designed to give players confidence and power in their swing.

The high-quality, durable frame gives the stiffness players need for improved accuracy and control, providing balance and maneuverability for both baseline and net play.

Head size: 98 square inches

Weight: 10.8 oz.

Tecnifibre T-Fight ISO Tennis Racquet Series, $249

