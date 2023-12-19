Apple

If you've been thinking about upgrading to the Apple Watch 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2, the time to act is now -- as in, this week. Apple will be pulling the device from store shelves on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 over a patent dispute. Other retailers will follow suit by Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2023.

The news comes ahead of an import ban on the Apple Watches expected to take effect on Christmas Day (Dec. 25). Here's why Apple is halting sales on its latest smartwatches, and how to get yours before they disappear.

Why are Apple Watches being pulled from stores?

Apple has been tangled up in a patent infringement lawsuit with Masimo, a medical technology company, since 2021. In October, the International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled in favor of Masimo, saying Apple's use of pulse oximeter technology (blood oxygen measuring) violates its own patent.

As part of the ruling, the ITC would ban imports of the smartwatches into the United States. President Biden has had 60 days to review -- and possibly overturn -- that ruling. But if his administration doesn't veto the order, that import ban would go into effect on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023.

Will the Apple Watch 9 return?

Even though the ITC ruled in favor of Masimo in the recent patent case, Apple has no intention of giving up on its popular smartwatch. In an email to CBS MoneyWatch, the tech giant said, "Apple strongly disagrees with the order and is pursuing a range of legal and technical options to ensure that Apple Watch is available to customers."

That the device could return to shelves in the future, but it could be awhile as the tech giant appeals the ITC ruling -- a process that could take as long as a year -- or possibly modifies the features of the watch.

In the meantime, if you were hoping to upgrade your Apple Watch, you'll want to lock in your order now.

How to get a new Apple Watch before the ban goes into effect

While Apple has announced that it is halting sales of the Apple Watch 9 and Ultra 2, the latest versions of its wearables, the ITC order could extend to older versions as well. The blood oxygen tracking technology at the heart of the patent dispute case has been included on every Apple Watch since the Series 6, except for the Apple Watch SE.

With that in mind, shoppers who have been putting off an upgrade will need to move fast to get one before the smartwatches disappear. Here are the best Apple deals from around the web so you can save on the latest Apple Watches.

