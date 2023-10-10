If you've been working on building your home gym set up (and your muscle tone), you'll want to get in on one of our favorite deals on Amazon during today's Prime Big Deal Days sale.
Our readers have become moderately (read: completely) obsessed with this deal on Flybird's adjustable weight bench, now $100 for Prime members. It's a sturdy, 4.5-star-rated weight bench that arrives assembled and folds up for easy storage. What a flex.
Flybird's adjustable weight bench is $100 during October Prime Day
Amazon's serving such good fitness deals for fall that we're starting to think the algorithm is trying to tell us to get in shape. Turns out all these big deals on at-home weight lifting gear, like on Flybird's adjustable weight bench, aren't personal. They are, however, great prices that won't last.
A trusted name in fitness products for the past 20 years, Flybird is known for its innovative weight benches designed with the advice of professional coaches. This durable adjustable bench is made of commercial-grade steel and can support up to 800 pounds.
This weight bench was one of our Amazon Prime Day bestsellers back in July. Amazon just slashed the price again to $100 for Prime Members during its Prime Big Deal Days sale (happening now through Oct. 11). This is the lowest price for this 4.5-star-rated bench we've seen since the last Prime Day.
Key features of the Flybird adjustable weight bench:
- The unique triangle design ensures more stability when lifting heavy weights.
- The bench offers seven back positions and three seat positions, giving variety to your workout.
- Comes with a removable front foot pad attachment that's great for crunches.
- Folded, it sits 30" L x 16" W x 9" H, so it can be easily stored.
- It arrives fully assembled so you can start lifting right away.
Flybird adjustable weight bench, $100 with Amazon Prime (reduced from $150)$100 at Amazon
Another great deal: Save $200 on Bowflex Weight Bench Series 5.1
We like the six different adjustments the Bowflex Weight Bench offers, creating endless options for your workout. We also like that at 70 pounds, Prime shipping brings this terrific bench to our front door so the only heavy lifting we have to do is in the gym. It supports up to 600 pounds.
Benches with three, four and five adjustment options are available; all support incline, decline and flat exercises, but it's the five-position version that's on sale for $200 off during the October Amazon Prime Day sale. Note that you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal. Rated 4.6 stars.$297
Shop more Prime Day weight bench deals on Amazon
- Excellent reviews: Keppi 1200 LB Heavy Duty Adjustable Weight Bench, $126 after coupon (reduced from $280)
- Great for home gym: Barwing 10-7-4-3 Adjustable Weight Bench Adjustable, $100 (reduced from $150)
What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon's early Black Friday sale in October. Some are calling the two-day event October Prime Day or Prime Day Part 2 because of the size and scope of the sale. In 2022, this October sale was called the Prime Early Access Sale.
When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. The sale starts at midnight Pacific time.
Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?
While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.
If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to tap the button below and sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.Start a free trial of Amazon Prime
What else is on sale during Prime Big Deal Days?
The second Prime Day event of 2023 will kick off the holiday shopping season with early deals on thousands of popular brands and essentials like massage guns, treadmills, rowing machines, smartwatches, gym headphones, bone conduction headphones, free weights, home gym equipment, fitness apparel, shoes and more.
What other retailers are holding competing Big Deal Days or early Black Friday sales?
Amazon isn't the only retailer slashing prices this month. You can also find great deals on your favorite brands at other major retailers. Here are the top sale events we're watching in the coming week:
- Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on October 10 and October 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.
- Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale will run from October 9 through October 12.
- Nike's Ultimate sale is running from October 8 through October 15.
