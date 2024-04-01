Brooks

CBS Sports Essentials readers have fallen in love with the Brooks Ghost 15, and we're not surprised. The comfy running shoe was one of the shoes most frequently recommended by podiatrists for plantar fasciitis. With great shock absorption and support where you need it, these shoes take the stress off of your aching feet and can help prevent future flare-ups.

With the preorders for the new Ghost 16s starting today, April 1 at 6 p.m. ET, now's your chance to get a pair of Brooks Ghost 15 shoes at a nice discount. Keep reading to learn more about these supportive shoes and where to find the best deals.

Get 20% or more off the Brooks Ghost 15 at Brooks Running

Brooks

Multiple podiatrists told CBS Sports that the Brooks Ghost line is one of the shoes they recommend most often to patients with plantar fasciitis.

"With a 12mm heel-to-toe drop, stable midsole and wide toe box, this shoe is ideal for everyday training and can help alleviate stress on the plantar fascia," said Dr. Mohammad Rimawi, a New York City-based board-certified podiatrist.

Designed for a soft, smooth ride, the Brooks Ghost 15 is built to keep your foot comfortable on long runs. That means maximum shock absorption, support only where you need it and a design that won't feel heavy on your foot, even after logging multiple miles.

"This is a great option for people with plantar fasciitis," Dr. Elizabeth Daughtry, DPM, FACFAS, told CBS Sports Essentials. "It is a neutral running shoe with slightly more cushioning."

The balanced design of these running shoes cushions each step for a soft landing, which can help minimize the stabbing pain people with plantar fasciitis often feel when they're on the move.

Right now, Brooks is offering 20% off every colorway of both men's and women's sizes. So you can get your pair for $110 (reduced from $140).

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

We also found great deals on the Brooks Ghost 15 at Dick's Sporting Goods. While not all colorways are on sale, the retailer is offering even deeper discounts on a select few colors--with prices as low as $76 and many colors on sale for $100 or less.

We recommend checking Dick's Sporting Goods first to see if you can get an even better price on the color you want.

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

More top-rated shoes for plantar fasciitis you can get on sale: