UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers has signed an NIL deal with Nike, the company announced on Wednesday. She will be part of the campaign promoting Nike's new G.T. Hustle 2 sneakers this season.

"I am blessed and honored to announce my partnership with Nike," Bueckers said in a statement. "Joining the Nike family is a childhood dream come true. I can't wait to see what we accomplish together on and off the court."

The G.T. Hustle 2, part of Nike's "Greater Than" series, feature a full-length Cushlon foam underfoot for comfort when running, as well as molded insoles. Nike says the shoes are designed to help "channel your inner two-way dog and run laps around the other team." It's only fitting the company has enlisted one of the most well-known UConn Huskies.

Bueckers' NIL portfolio is an impressive one as it includes other big companies such as Gatorade, Crocs and Bose, among others.

Her basketball career has had a lot of ups and downs, but there is no doubt Bueckers is one of the most recognizable names in college athletics. After an outstanding 2020-21 season, Bueckers became the first freshman to earn the Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy, AP Player of the Year and USBWA Player of the Year altogether.

Bueckers' sophomore year was a rollercoaster, as she had some good moments but also dealt with her first major injury -- she eventually underwent surgery for an anterior tibial plateau fracture and a lateral meniscus tear on her left leg. Her junior season was going to be a comeback year, but Bueckers tore her ACL in the summer and missed the entire 2022-23 campaign.

Fortunately for UConn fans, Bueckers has been cleared for the upcoming season and knows exactly what shoes she'll be wearing on the court.

Earlier this month, Nike also announced that Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, was also enlisted to promote the G.T. Hustle 2.