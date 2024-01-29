Fanatics

The San Francisco 49ers are officially NFC Champions -- and that much closer to winning their first Super Bowl since 1995. To do that, the team first needs to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, the same team that beat them in 2020 when the 49ers last played in the Super Bowl.

Prepare for this epic championship rematch by gearing up and cheering the Niners on to victory. Keep reading for the best 49ers fan gear to get ahead of the Super Bowl.

San Francisco 49ers Nike 2023 NFC Champions Locker Room Trophy Collection T-Shirt

Getty Images

After such an impressive turnaround in the second half, 49ers fans will definitely want to don this well-earned NFC Championship T-shirt. The officially licensed T-shirt is the same one worn by Christian McCaffrey after the Niners' playoff win today.

Get it at Fanatics for $40. Order now and you can have the shirt in time for the Super Bowl.

Shop more NFC conference champion gear:

Christian McCaffrey jersey

Fanatics

After today's impressive performance, one of the most popular jerseys of the moment for 49ers fans is the Christian McCaffrey jersey. The officially licensed Nike jersey features breathable mesh side panels and heat-sealed details so you can rest assured McCaffrey's name and number will stay intact, even after multiple washes.

The durable, premium 49ers jersey is available at Fanatics starting at $130.

Shop more popular San Francisco 49ers jerseys

San Francisco 49ers New Era 2023 NFC Champions Locker Room Low Profile 9FIFTY Snapback Hat

Fanatics

Top off your game day outfit with a bold and proud hat that shows off your 49ers pride. Of course, one of the best hats to do that is this NFC Champions snapback hat by New Era. With "Champions" embroidered in all caps and the 49ers logo right above, you can boldly display your loyalty to your Super Bowl-bound team.

Get the commemorative San Francisco 49ers hat for $36.

Nike Pegasus 40, San Francisco 49ers edition

Nike

Whether you're at the stadium or at an NFL watch party, you're going to be on your feet all day as you cheer the 49ers on in the team's Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs. So make sure you stay comfortable by picking up a pair CBS Sports readers' favorite shoe, the Nike Pegasus 40 in your team colors.

Featuring soft Nike React foam and two Air Zoom units, the popular running shoe is soft, supportive and boasts just enough responsiveness to put some pep in your step.

But most importantly: This pair comes with the red and gold details of the San Francisco 49ers.

Shop more popular San Francisco 49ers fan gear