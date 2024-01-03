Amazon

For new parents, juggling work and a growing family is already a lot. So it's easy for running to fall by the wayside. With the latest jogging strollers on the market, that doesn't have to be the case. Built with runners in mind, these strollers are designed to keep your little one safe while you get back out on the road (or the trail) for regular runs.

Whether you're a seasoned runner coming back after an extended break or a beginner determined to keep their a New Year's resolution no matter what, the right stroller can make all the difference. The best jogging strollers feature lightweight frames and easy-to-maneuver handlebars and wheels so you can easily log miles even with a newborn in tow.

To help you find the one that makes the most sense for your family, we've rounded up our favorite jogging strollers on the market right now. So strap on a new pair of running shoes and get ready to crush your 2024 fitness goals.

Best jogging stroller overall: Thule Urban Glide 2

The Thule Urban Glide 2 is one of the best jogging strollers available. The sleek, lightweight design makes it easy to build up speed so it's great if you want to train for a marathon or just get a more intense workout in. With 16-inch rear wheels and a swivel-front wheel that can lock in place, the stroller is agile and easy to maneuver along roads or trails.

For your little one, this jogging stroller features an adjustable canopy, reclining seat and top-of-the-line suspension for a smooth ride.

Get the premium jogging stroller for just $519 on Amazon.

Top features of the Thule Urban Glide 2:

Weighing in at just over 25 pounds, this is one of the lightest jogging strollers available.

The built-in twist handbrakes make it easy to control speed as you run downhill.

Adjust your little one's seat from upright to reclining with one hand.

A covered cargo basket and multiple extra compartments provide plenty of storage for everything you need on your runs.

Best all-terrain jogging stroller: B.O.B. Gear Revolution 3.0 jogging stroller

The B.O.B Gear jogging stroller is our favorite pick for parents who plan to take their little one on all kinds of adventures. From paved roads to gravel trails to sandy beaches, this all-terrain jogging stroller can handle it all.

Trail runners, hikers and any parent who wants one stroller that can go anywhere will appreciate how easy this is to maneuver on different terrains. And if you have to drive to your next trail or pack for camping trip, the B.O.B Gear jogging stroller folds down quickly in just two steps.

Get the premium, 4.8-star-rated jogging stroller while it's on sale at Amazon for $473 (reduced from $550).

Top features of the B.O.B. Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 Jogging Stroller:

Air-filled tires, a suspension system and a padded reclining seat ensure your newborn enjoys a smooth, comfortable ride even while mom or dad are running.

The lightweight frame and swivel-locking front wheel make this easier to push and turn around tight corners without slowing down.

Six pockets and a cargo basket provide plenty of storage space for snacks, toys, diapers, water bottles and anything else you or your newborn might need during the run.

Best multi-sport jogging stroller: Thule chariot Cross

Finding a stroller you can trust to carry your little one is tough enough already. Finding one that can also be used to do all the things you love to can feel impossible. Enter the Thule Chariot Cross. This multisport trailer can be part jogging stroller, part bike trailer and part hands-free cruiser.

While the adjustable design can be used as a traditional jogging stroller, it also comes with a tow hitch to attach it to your bike. With the skiing kit (sold separately), you get a padded waist harness and skis. Even when you're not skiing, you can use the waist harness for hands-free runs while pulling the stroller behind you.

The versatile stroller folds down for easy storage and comes with air-filled tires and rear suspension so your little one doesn't have to feel the bumps along the road.

Get this top-of-the-line multisport trailer and stroller for $1,200 on Amazon. It's also available as a two-seater for $1,300.

Top features of the Thule Chariot Cross

The all-in-one stroller can be used for walks, runs, bike rides and even cross-country skiing.

The strolling and biking kits are already included.

There's tons of storage space for everything you need.

It's easy to adjust the handlebars, the seat and suspension to get the most comfortable ride for both you and your little one.

Best jogging stroller for big families: Veer Cruiser XL

The Veer Cruiser XL gives big families an easy way to keep enjoying all your adventures without having to lug multiple strollers. The spacious wagon seats up to four kids comfortably, thanks to roomy seats and deep foot well that creates plenty of leg room.

For parents, the lightweight aluminum frame and ergonomic handle that can be adjusted to fit your height, so you can push (or pull) this wagon easily, even when it's fully loaded. While you might not be breaking any PRs while pushing a wagon full of kids, the spacious design ensures you can still meet your weekly mileage goals. So you can get a treadmill for your tempo runs and use the wagon when you just want a change of scenery on your easier miles.

Get the rugged, extra-large wagon for $799 on Amazon.

Top features of the Veer Cruiser XL:

The ergonomic and adjustable handle is designed to push or pull so you can easily switch depending on what's easiest for the terrain.

With four rugged wheels, this wagon can handle all kinds of terrain.

The spacious interior fits up to four kids with room to spare for drinks, snacks and anything else you might need.

