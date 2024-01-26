Lululemon is known for making some of the softest, most comfortable athletic apparel that's stylish enough to wear even when you aren't working out. From buttery soft yoga pants and sports bras to durable winter coats, it's hard to go wrong with anything Lululemon makes.

That's especially true when it comes to these incredible Lululmeon clearance deals we found at the brand's We Made Too Much sale. Right now, you can get up to half off weatherproof puff jackets, cozy sweaters and premium athletic pants. Keep reading to discover our favorite Lululemon deal picks this January, or tap the button below to start shopping the sale now.

The best deals on Lululemon coats and jackets

Lululemon Wunder Puff Jacket (40% off)

Lululemon

With 600-fill responsibly sourced goose down packed inside a windproof and water-repellent shell, the Lululemon Wunder Puff Jacket is super warm and ready to protect you from all the elements this winter. The insulated winter coat features an adjustable drawcord waist when you need a little extra protection from the wind and a removable hood when you want a little less bulk.

These thoughtful features put it on par with the Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket that CBS Sports Essential readers love. Right now, you can get the Lululemon puff jacket for over 40% off. Regularly priced at $298, select colors are on sale for as low as $169.

The best deals on Lululemon sweaters and tops

Engineered Warmth Half-Zip (40% off)

Lululemon

The merino wool and nylon blend used in this stylish half-zip is naturally thermoregulating and offers plenty of stretch so you can run, hike, golf or do whatever you like to do outdoors this winter. The cozy wool sweater is warm enough to wear on its own on milder days yet slim enough to wear under a heavier coat on harsher days.

Get the soft, cozy thermal sweater at Lululemon for as low as $89 (reduced from $158).

The best deals on Lululemon pants

Lululemon SenseKnit Running High-Rise Tight (50% off)

Lululemon

Designed for runners, the SenseKnit Running High-Rise Tight is stretchy with a touch of compression where you need it. The breathable, quick-drying tight is the perfect addition to your cold weather running gear. It works great as a comfy base layer to wear under joggers or snow pants.

With no inseam to chafe at your inner thigh and an easy-to-cinch drawcord waist to get the perfect fit, these running tights are comfortable enough to wear while running a marathon or embarking on a multi-day hike.

Get the precision-designed Lululemon running tights for as low as $79, reduced from $168.

