The new year is the perfect time for a fresh start or a new challenge and a Peloton Bike can help you with both. But if you've never tried out the Peloton Bike or the app before, you might be hesitant about splurging on premium home gym equipment.

To help you make the best decision, here are some answers to the most common questions people ask before buying a Peloton. Keep reading to find out about the different membership plans and what the difference is between the Peloton Original Bike and the Peloton Bike+, and what makes them different from ordinary stationary bikes.

What's the difference between the Peloton Original Bike and the Peloton Bike+?

Peloton has two Bike models: the Peloton Original Bike and the Peloton Bike+. Both are great stationary bikes in their own right, but there are a couple of key differences.

The Peloton Original Bike is the most affordable option

The Peloton Original Bike set the standard for premium stationary bikes. It features extensive resistance options and adjustable handlebars and seats and free weight storage behind the seat for easy access during Alex Toussaint's Arms and Intervals classes (always a banger).

The interactive touchscreen has built-in speakers as well as Bluetooth and a 3.5mm headphone jack so you have tons of ways to listen, with or without your favorite sweatproof headphones.

You can even use that Bluetooth connectivity to pair your heart rate monitor or smartwatch to the bike. See your data right on the screen and follow heart rate-based training sessions in the Peloton app. Peloton memberships start at $13 per month.

The exercise bike also offers two easy-access water bottle holders so you stay hydrated even if you're powering through Matt Wilpers' Extreme Power Zone classes.

For those who heard about the May 2023 recall related to the original Peloton bike, know the faulty seat post has since been corrected and replacements were sent out to existing customers. All Peloton Original bikes bought after the recall already included the updated seat post.

You can get the premium Peloton stationary bike on Amazon for $1,145 (reduced from $1,445).

Top features of the Peloton Original bike:

The 22-inch touchscreen tilts to accommodate different heights so you can follow along with your virtual workout and see all your metrics on one display.

A manual knob lets you adjust the resistance mid-ride as needed.

The touchscreen comes with two rear-facing stereo speakers, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and Bluetooth connectivity so you can listen to your videos however you want to.

With a subscription to the Peloton app, get access to live virtual classes as well as countless on-demand workouts.

The Peloton Bike+ is great for doing more than just spin classes

Like Peloton's original bike, the Peloton Bike+ offers manual resistance. But it adds auto-resistance, which automatically changes to meet your instructor's cues. The 2.2-channel speakers are front-facing here with 26 watts of total power, coupled with two rear-facing woofers.

The biggest perk to this leveled-up bike is the larger touchscreen, which swivels 360 degrees. That swivel feature means you can turn the screen to follow off-bike workouts like yoga, pilates, weight lifting, HIIT routines and any of the other many classes offered on the Peloton app.

The Peloton Bike+ is currently available for just $2,095 (reduced from $2,495).

Top features of the Peloton Bike+:

The larger 24-inch screen swivels so you can more easily follow off-bike workouts in the Peloton app.

Auto-resistance adds a more immersive experience by automatically adjusting the resistance in tune with the workout video or your instructor's cues.

A built-in USB-C charging port is convenient for charging your phone or other device while you ride.

How much is a Peloton subscription?

Peloton offers two membership options: the entry-level Peloton App One membership and the all-access Peloton App+. Here's a quick comparison of the price and features you get with each one.

Peloton App One membership

The Peloton App One membership costs $12.99 per month. If you know you can commit to a full year, you can save by paying $129 for an annual membership. That works out to $10.75 per month.

This basic membership includes three workouts per month and access to the app's library including thousands of workouts for strength, yoga, HIIT, running, biking and more. It also lets you sync your Apple Watch or heart rate monitor to the Peloton app and track activity and workouts even when you're not using the Peloton Bike or following a Peloton workout.

Peloton App+ membership

The Peloton App+ membership includes everything you get in the basic membership but with no limit on the number of workouts you can do each month. On top of unlimited workouts, you also get access to exclusive classes and the ability to track real-time cycling metrics using a cadence monitor.

For that full-access membership, you'll pay $24 per month or $240 per year.

Does the Peloton Bike work without a subscription?

Yes, both the Peloton Original Bike and the Peloton Bike+ both work without a subscription. You won't have access to the live classes, the workout library or any of the other features that come with the membership. But you can still use the "Just Ride" feature to get on and start pedaling.

However, if you're just looking for a basic, subscription-free workout, you can save by skipping the Peloton and opting for a lower-priced exercise bike, like this Echelon smart connect bike ($425 on Amazon, reduced from $500).