Is the cold and wet winter weather keeping you from the gym or running outdoors? Don't give up on your New Year's resolution so easily -- instead of quitting, recommit to your goals with an exercise bike that you can use at home, rain or shine.

It doesn't cost a lot to get started. Right now, you can get the MaxKare 3-in-1 exercise bike at Walmart for $130, less than half its original price. This is the perfect opportunity to save on a convenient, compact multi-purpose piece of home gym equipment that makes it easy to squeeze a workout into your routine, no matter how cold it is outside or how busy you are.

Save $170 on the MaxKare 3-in-1 exercise bike at Walmart

The MaxKare 3-in-1 bike is three exercise bikes in one: an upright style, recumbent style or semi-recumbent style. Whether you're looking for a high intensity spin session or a moderate cardio workout you can do while watching TV, this bike is up to the task.

To make it even more versatile, it comes with two built-in resistance bands so you can get an arm workout while you pedal. These resistance bands along with the eight levels of resistance you can switch between on the bike make this piece of home gym equipment a super versatile and convenient option for anyone who's trying to incorporate more exercise into their routine.

When you're not using it, the bike folds up easily and can be wheeled into a closet or corner on its built-in transportation wheels. So if you've got limited space for a home gym, the MaxKare exercise bike is a great option that won't clutter up your living room or office.

Wheel it out for a quick workout before work in the mornings, or rack up some cardio zone minutes while you watch your favorite show after work. It's quiet enough to use without being distracted from watching, and comes with a tablet stand if you don't want to position the bike in front of a TV.

Walmart dropped the price on this convenient and versatile machine to just $130 (reduced from $300). That's over half off an exercise bike that will make sticking to your new fitness goals a breeze, even when it's cold out.

Pair this exercise bike with the 4-in-1 FitRx SmartBell Gym that Walmart is offering for just $98 to get a complete strength and cardio workout set up for under $300, all in.

Top features of the MaxKare 3-in-1 exercise bike:

The foldable bike tucks away into a corner or closet so it won't clutter your space.

You can use this as a recumbent style, upright style or semi-recumbent style exercise bike.

Built-in resistance bands give you an upper body workout, too.

The exercise bike is quiet enough to use while watching TV.

