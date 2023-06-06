This year, we made a summer resolution (it's not a thing, but we're doing it anyway) to simplify our workouts. We want to work hard, but we don't want to feel like we need a trip to urgent care every time we exercise because we've pushed too hard.

That means getting back to simple exercises that pack a punch. Thankfully, Amazon has a fully-stocked treasure trove of at-home fitness gear, like Amazon Basics free weights (currently on sale) and a huge selection of resistance bands that can be used for just about every kind of workout to create the maximum burn.

What to look for in a resistance band set

Resistance band workouts may look simple, but they are anything but easy. Band sets like the on-sale Veick Resistance Bands can give up to 75 pounds of resistance (when stacked together). They can anchor to a door, replicating a gym experience at home.

Here are some key reasons why we love resistance band workouts:

Resistance bands target different body parts for a full body workout

Bands tend to be much more affordable than free weights

Bands takes up very little space so it can travel with you

You can easily increase level of resistance as your strength increases

Light resistance can be used for physical therapy (with your doctor's approval)

What we look for in a resistance band set: First and foremost, we look for band sets that stay put, don't roll up and don't dig into you while in use. Having been on the tail end of a resistance band that broke mid-workout (ouch!), we looked for sturdy products even if that meant spending a bit more. Overall, band sets aren't expensive -- even the best rated ones. We prefer quality to a flimsy band set we'll have to replace after a few workouts.

Types of resistance bands: A resistance band can be used for anything from glutes to shoulders and chest. The resistance of the band acts as weight, creating tension which builds muscle.

Loop bands are generally used for hip and glute workouts, but users have been known to get creative in their workouts. Loop bands are usually inexpensive (in the $20 range for a set of three), but are known to roll up or dig into skin if made from thin latex. We prefer fabric loop bands or larger plastic bands that will stay put.

are generally used for hip and glute workouts, but users have been known to get creative in their workouts. Loop bands are usually inexpensive (in the $20 range for a set of three), but are known to roll up or dig into skin if made from thin latex. We prefer fabric loop bands or larger plastic bands that will stay put. Tube bands are often used for arm, chest and shoulder workouts and can sometimes be attached to a door for more resistance. Tube bands can also include figure 8 bands (which literally look like a figure 8), great for chest exercises and some lower body workouts.

Best resistance bands on Amazon in 2023

When shopping for resistance bands we looked for sets knowing we'll increase our resistance as our strength increases. We looked for tube bands and loop bands and will designate one from the other. And, of course, we looked for really good deals.

Loop band sets: Arena Strength Fabric Booty Bands

Amazon

A simple (not easy) way to activate glutes and lower body at home, or warmup legs before a workout, Arena Fitness' band set was created with Crossfit coaches to determine the best size and resistance of each band. The three bands are each a different strength level made from fabric rather than the customary latex, which usually rolls up or digs.

This sets comes with a carry case and 15-page printed workout program to maximize workout and get a tough (if that's what you're in for) lower body workout. Ideal for men and women at any level of strength.

Reviewers rated this resistance band set 4.8 stars on Amazon.

Arena Strength Fabric Booty Bands, $29

Loop Bands That Stay In Place: Desire Resistance Bands Set

Amazon

Made from thick rubber that doesn't roll or slip, these bands are designed to enable over 150 different movements and exercises utilizing a wide range of resistance. There are three resistance levels, suitable for all levels. This set is ideal for physical therapy or injury rehab as well as at-home workouts.

The best part? These 4.7-star-rated resistance bands are on sale for less than $10.

Desire Resistance Bands Set, $10 (reduced from $13)

Shop more top-rated loop bands on Amazon

Tube bands: Veick Mobile Gym Resistance Band Set

Amazon

This adjustable tube band set features a maximum weight equivalent of 150 lbs. This comes as a set of five, 48-inch long, color-coded exercise bands ranging from 10 pounds (yellow) all the way up to 50 pounds (red).

This set acts as a versatile mobile gym, its bands attachable to a door frame for pulley-like exercises or use the ankle straps for legs, glutes and hips.

These 4.6-star-rated bands are lightweight, portable and easy to store. This set even comes with a cloth travel pouch meaning you can take this set along on summer travails, though it also means there's no excuse not to workout on vacation. Sorry, not sorry.

Veick Mobile Gym Resistance Band Set, $23 (reduced from $34)

Dynapro Adjustable Band Set



Amazon

Dyno Pro's adjustable, professional quality loop bands are long enough to complete a shoulder press. The band's unique double latex construction the bands won't snap mid-workout and can stand up to the intensity your workout requires. The attached comfort handles simplify exercising -- there are no clips to attach and detach. Just grab these bands and start your workout.

The set comes with five uniquely colored loop bands ranging in maximum resistance from 10 to 50 pounds. Each band measures 60 inches long. Rated 4.4 stars.

Dynapro Adjustable Band Set With Comfort Handles, $38

Shop more loop bands on Amazon

