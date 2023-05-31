Whether you're a cardio junkie who counts your at-home bike as one of your prized possessions, or a weekend warrior just realizing the value of strength training, it's never too late to up your strength and resistance training game.

Over here, we got used to working out from home and (shh, don't tell) really like it. We like being able to squeeze in a workout even if family, work and other obligations beckon. And we like knowing we can prioritize our own health and wellness from the confines of home.

Amazon did the heavy lifting, offering super deals on home gyms.

Top home gym deals in this article:

What To Look For In A Home Gym

Space: Before you scroll any further (and definitely before you press "add to cart"), measure your space. It seems like a no-brainer, except it's not. Make sure you allow for space around all four sides of your home gym, as well as on top if your new home gym features cables or pull down bars that may extend past the top of the machine.

Price: Amazon has a myriad of home gyms at any price. Make a budget ahead of time and stick to it. You can always add heavier weights or new machines to your workout area down the road.

Reliability: When choosing our home gym recommendations, we looked for reliable brands that rate highly with verified customers. If purchasing from a trusted brand means spending a bit more, we're happy to do it knowing we're getting a quality product coming from a trusted name in fitness. With that, we also read customers' comments, especially when it came to customer service. We want to know how easy it was to get replacement parts if needed and if the product delivered was the same quality promised online.

The Ikea Factor: If a product is too hard to put together, or we need an advanced degree from M.I.T. to figure out the multi-page directions, we know there's a good chance our new home gym will never get assembled or used. We looked for home gyms that reviewers stated were easy to put together, though we suggest making sure you have a buddy, family member or paid expert on hand to help with assembly.

Our favorite home gym deals on Amazon

Today's home gyms are compact, versatile and efficient. Amazon's selection is immense and the deals are good. Best part, Amazon delivers to your door so the only heavy lifting you have to do is in your new gym. Muscle up, we're going shopping.

Best gym on a budget: JX Fitness Home Gym

Amazon

The JX Fitness home gym features: Curl pad, leg exercise pedal, top and bottom bars, one-hand curl pad and Leg exercise pedal, top and bottom bars, one-hand bars and ankle straps, quick release latch and chain and 148-pound weight stack.

Reviewers were "pleased" and "impressed" with JX Fitness home gym, especially considering the price. They appreciated the assembly process, which took some time, but was relatively easy to execute due to well-marked packaging. The accompanying assembly tutorial video was also a big win from buyers, many of whom had sworn off at-home fitness equipment, but were pleased with the quality of this at-home gym.

JX Fitness Home Gym, $589 (reduced from $700)

Our favorite Bowflex deal: Bowflex XCeed Home Gym

Amazon

We've been big fans of Bowflex's SelectTech adjustable weights (and so have our readers -- they're a CBS Sports bestseller). We took note of Amazon's terrific deals on some of their home gyms, which feature a cable resistance system. Diving into features and reviews, we noted that buyers liked the ease of assembly and the quality of the 4.6-star-rated Bowflex XCeed home gym.

The Bowflex XCeed home gym provides over 65 unique exercises, using 5 to 210 pounds of resistance (upgradable to 410 pounds). It features an integrated tower bar with angled lat pull down, great for building back and shoulders, a feature not all home gyms have. Includes leg extension/curl attachment and squat bar.

Bowflex XCeed Home Gym, $800 (reduced from $1000)

These top-rated Bowflex home gyms on also sale on Amazon:

The ultimate home gym: Inspire Fitness FT2 Functional Trainer

Amazon

The 4.7-star-rated Inspire Fitness FT2 home gym bring the entire gym to you with two 165-pound weight stacks, one adjustable bench, two sliding pulleys, two upper pulleys, two lower pulleys, a selectorized Smith bar, a pull up bar and a full accessory kit. The patented Smith Bar is directly tied into the weight stacks, eliminating the need to load and unload Olympic plates.

The accessory area provides space to store your Hydro Flask water bottle, phone or tablet. The weight capacity can be upgraded with an additional 50 pounds on each stack.

With over 10 accessories included, this home gym allows for full body training and a variety of exercises. (One Amazon reviewer says it's a replacement for a gym membership) This gym includes a 3-month subscription to Train with Centr by Chris Hemsworth, a digital platform featuring actor Chris Hemsworth's team of experts (a savings of $59.99). Train with Centr provides over 1,900 workouts, meal planning and nutrition advice, plus tools for mindfulness and well-being.

While reviewers noted assembly was easier than expected, we suggest having another person on hand to assist. This one's pretty big!

Inspire Fitness FT2 Functional Trainer and Smith Machine Station, $4,396 (reduced from $4,700)

Shop more home gyms on sale on Amazon

