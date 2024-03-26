Amazon

Attention Apple users: Apple's most budget-friendly watch just got even friendlier. Amazon and Walmart both slashed prices on the second-generation Apple Watch SE. A best-seller at both retailers, the light version of the Apple Watch offers all the essential features you need in a smartwatch at about half the price of the pricier Apple Watch 9.

Keep reading to learn more about the second-generation Apple Watch SE and how to score the best deal on the size and color you want.

The Apple Watch SE is under $200 at Amazon and Walmart

The new Apple Watch SE has become an even more attractive option for shoppers after the brand's premium watch, the Apple Watch 9, was forced to disable its pulse oximeter due to patent violations. Without blood oxygen tracking, that's one less differentiator between the models, making the lower-priced version an even more enticing option.

The second generation Apple Watch SE offers the same quality and seamless iPhone pairing as other models but without some of the more premium features you'd find in the Series 9 or Ultra 2.

The design, user interface and many of the features are the same. That includes the same accurate heart rate tracker, 18-hour battery life, and important safety features like emergency SOS and fall detection. It's even rated for the same level of water resistance (50 meters) so swimmers can still do their laps while wearing the Apple Watch SE.

The only major things missing compared to the Apple Watch 9 are the new Double Tap gesture, the upgraded Siri Health functionality and a body temperature sensor. You also won't get the always-on display featured on the Apple Watch 9. But the watch face of the Apple Watch SE will automatically come on when you raise your wrist so this is a feature you might not miss much.

The 40 mm size of the Wi-Fi-only version of the smartwatch normally retails for $249, but we found the watch available for as low as $189 at Walmart and $199 at Amazon.

Shop all sizes and versions of the Apple Watch SE at Walmart:

Shop all sizes and versions of the Apple Watch SE at Amazon:

The Apple Watch 9 is also on sale: Save $70 at Amazon and Walmart

If you still prefer to enjoy the full Apple Watch experience, you have a chance to get the Apple Watch 9 at a discount, too. Amazon and Walmart have both dropped prices on the full-featured model. While it's missing a pulse oximeter now, it still offers plenty of premium features like the ability to take an ECG on demand, track body temperature, and enhanced Siri Health functionality.

Regularly priced at $399 for the 41mm WiFi-only version, shoppers can snag it for as low as $329 at Amazon or Walmart.