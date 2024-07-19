Ralph Lauren

The official outfitter of Team USA, Ralph Lauren recently launched an entire collection of Olympic gear just in time for the summer games in Paris this year. Featuring a range of T-shirts, hats, jackets and more, the Team USA Olympic collection is a stylish and comfortable selection of apparel in red, white and blue.

But if you want to make sure you get your Olympic gear in time to wear while watching your favorite athletes on TV or in Paris, get your orders in at Fanatics now. Most items in the collection ship within two business days and standard shipping takes three to seven business days in the continental U.S. For an extra fee, Fanatics offers faster one-day or two-day shipping options if you're running out of time.

Get the official closing ceremony jacket before it sells out

Fanatics

One of the top-selling items from the Polo Ralph Lauren collection is the official Team USA 2024 Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony jacket. The stylish moto jacket made in the United States from all U.S.-grown cotton is the same one that will be worn by athletes at the closing ceremony in Paris this year. With the official Team USA logo embroidered on the front and appliques all over inspired by the Olympics, it's the best way to cheer on your favorite athletes as they go for the gold.

Sizes are selling out fast, so you'll need to get your order in as soon as possible to make sure you can get the popular closing ceremony jacket in your size. You can check the stock at both Fanatics and Ralph Lauren to find out where your size is available.

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Shop one of the hottest Team USA T-shirts of the season

Fanatics

Stay cool while cheering on Team USA in this all-cotton T-shirt by Polo Ralph Lauren. The navy blue T-shirt with red and white USA graphics on the front proudly declares who you're cheering for this summer. It's a patriotic color pallet that pairs just as well with jeans as it does with chinos.

Get the official Team USA T-shirt at Fanatics for $70. While it's only available in men's sizes, Fanatics does offer extended sizing, ranging from XXS to 5XL. So you should be able to size up or down as needed to find a shirt that will fit.

A classic baseball cap with the Polo Bear in Team USA's red, white and blue

Fanatics

For a timeless accessory that you can wear well beyond the Olympics, check out the Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren 2024 Summer Olympics Bear adjustable hat. The baseball cap features an all-white base with the iconic Polo Bear dressed in official Team USA uniform embroidered on the front.

The adjustable cloth strap on the back allows you to get the perfect fit, regardless of head size. Best of all, the all-cotton hat is machine washable. So no matter how crazy the Team USA celebrations get, you'll be able to wash this hat and get it looking brand new again.

You can order the Team USA hat from Fanatics for $70.

More popular Team USA Olympic gear at Fanatics